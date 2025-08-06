Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sign German Legend Thomas Müller

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Wednesday the addition of one of the sport's most decorated players of all-time in legendary German attacking midfielder Thomas Müller. The FC Bayern Munich great has signed for the remainder of the 2025 season and the agreement includes a Designated Player option for 2026. Müller, who will occupy an International Roster Slot and fill one of the spots opened due to the Season-Ending Injury List, will officially join the club's roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC), visa, and work permit.

Whitecaps FC acquired the Discovery Priority for Müller from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $100,000 in 2026 GAM, and a conditional $100,000 in 2026 GAM.

"Thomas is a world-class player - the ultimate Raumdeuter "Interpreter of space" - known for his elite chance creation, unmatched spatial awareness, and relentless off-the-ball movement," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO & sporting director. "He not only brings a winning pedigree and exceptional football intelligence, but also a tireless work ethic that will elevate the entire team. Thomas is a natural leader whose passion for the game is infectious. This is a statement signing by our club and our ownership - a transformative moment for our club and our city. We are proud to welcome Thomas to Vancouver."

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are enjoying a record-breaking season, leading the MLS Western Conference in points per game. Müller is scheduled to arrive in Vancouver next Wednesday, with his introductory media conference and first training session set for Thursday. Whitecaps FC will play six of their final nine regular season matches at BC Place, including Sunday, August 17.

"I'm looking forward to coming to Vancouver to help this team win a championship," added Müller. "I've heard great things about the city, but first and foremost I'm coming to win. I've had great conversations with Axel Schuster and Jesper Sørensen, and now I can't wait to play in front of the supporters and to see all of the fans come out to BC Place as we head towards the playoffs."

Müller joins Whitecaps FC following a remarkable 17-year career with FC Bayern Munich, where he became one of the most successful players in European football history. The attacking icon amassed 756 appearances, 250 goals, and 238 assists, helping the club secure a record 33 titles, including:

13 Bundesliga championships

8 DFL-Supercup titles

6 DFB-Pokal (German Cup) titles

2 UEFA Champions League titles

2 UEFA Super Cups

2 FIFA Club World Cups On the international stage, Müller earned 131 caps, scored 45 goals and added 41 assists for Germany, playing a crucial role in their 2014 FIFA World Cup victory. He also claimed the Golden Boot and Best Young Player at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, as well as the Silver Boot and Silver Ball at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

TRANSACTIONS: On August 6, 2025, Vancouver Whitecaps FC acquired the Discovery Priority for Thomas Müller from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $100,000 in 2026 GAM, and a conditional $100,000 in 2026 GAM. Müller is signed through 2025 and the agreement includes a Designated Player option for 2026.

Thomas Müller

Pronunciation: TOH-mahs MUH-ler

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Height: 6-01

Weight: 165 pounds

Date of Birth: September 13, 1989

Hometown: Weilheim, Germany

Citizenship: Germany

Status: International

Previous Club: FC Bayern Munich (2009 - 2025)

Youth Clubs: TSV Pähl (1993 - 2000), FC Bayern Munich Academy (2000-2009)

