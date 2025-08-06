Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sign German Legend Thomas Müller
August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Wednesday the addition of one of the sport's most decorated players of all-time in legendary German attacking midfielder Thomas Müller. The FC Bayern Munich great has signed for the remainder of the 2025 season and the agreement includes a Designated Player option for 2026. Müller, who will occupy an International Roster Slot and fill one of the spots opened due to the Season-Ending Injury List, will officially join the club's roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC), visa, and work permit.
Whitecaps FC acquired the Discovery Priority for Müller from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $100,000 in 2026 GAM, and a conditional $100,000 in 2026 GAM.
From Munich to Vancouver. A Legend Arrives. Visit whitecapsfc.com/tm13 "Thomas is a world-class player - the ultimate Raumdeuter "Interpreter of space" - known for his elite chance creation, unmatched spatial awareness, and relentless off-the-ball movement," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO & sporting director. "He not only brings a winning pedigree and exceptional football intelligence, but also a tireless work ethic that will elevate the entire team. Thomas is a natural leader whose passion for the game is infectious. This is a statement signing by our club and our ownership - a transformative moment for our club and our city. We are proud to welcome Thomas to Vancouver."
Single match tickets and match packs are available at whitecapsfc.com/tickets Vancouver Whitecaps FC are enjoying a record-breaking season, leading the MLS Western Conference in points per game. Müller is scheduled to arrive in Vancouver next Wednesday, with his introductory media conference and first training session set for Thursday. Whitecaps FC will play six of their final nine regular season matches at BC Place, including Sunday, August 17.
Join the 2026 Season Ticket Membership Waitlist "I'm looking forward to coming to Vancouver to help this team win a championship," added Müller. "I've heard great things about the city, but first and foremost I'm coming to win. I've had great conversations with Axel Schuster and Jesper Sørensen, and now I can't wait to play in front of the supporters and to see all of the fans come out to BC Place as we head towards the playoffs."
Müller joins Whitecaps FC following a remarkable 17-year career with FC Bayern Munich, where he became one of the most successful players in European football history. The attacking icon amassed 756 appearances, 250 goals, and 238 assists, helping the club secure a record 33 titles, including:
13 Bundesliga championships
8 DFL-Supercup titles
6 DFB-Pokal (German Cup) titles
2 UEFA Champions League titles
2 UEFA Super Cups
2 FIFA Club World Cups On the international stage, Müller earned 131 caps, scored 45 goals and added 41 assists for Germany, playing a crucial role in their 2014 FIFA World Cup victory. He also claimed the Golden Boot and Best Young Player at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, as well as the Silver Boot and Silver Ball at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Der Raumdeuter: Dissecting Thomas Müller's legendary career in numbers TRANSACTIONS: On August 6, 2025, Vancouver Whitecaps FC acquired the Discovery Priority for Thomas Müller from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $100,000 in 2026 GAM, and a conditional $100,000 in 2026 GAM. Müller is signed through 2025 and the agreement includes a Designated Player option for 2026.
Thomas Müller
Pronunciation: TOH-mahs MUH-ler
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Height: 6-01
Weight: 165 pounds
Date of Birth: September 13, 1989
Hometown: Weilheim, Germany
Citizenship: Germany
Status: International
Previous Club: FC Bayern Munich (2009 - 2025)
Youth Clubs: TSV Pähl (1993 - 2000), FC Bayern Munich Academy (2000-2009)
Instagram: @esmuellert
Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Close Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 against Chivas Guadalajara - FC Cincinnati
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs CF Monterrey: August 7, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Acquire $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for Discovery Priority for Forward Victor Olatunji - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Adds Sparta Prague FW Victor Olatunji as Third Transfer Acquisition this Window - Real Salt Lake
- Sounders FC Faces Club Tijuana Tonight to Conclude Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $400,000 in GAM from Vancouver Whitecaps FC - FC Cincinnati
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sign German Legend Thomas Müller - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Contract Extension for Defender Efraín Morales - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $100,000 in GAM from San Diego FC in Exchange for Corey Baird - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Austin FC - Philadelphia Union
- FC Dallas Transfers Defender Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL - FC Dallas
- Austin FC Agrees to Trade with Philadelphia - Austin FC
- Legends of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid to Face off at Chase Stadium on September 13 - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Signs Sal Mazzaferro to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- LAFC Defeats Tigres 2-1 to Round out Play in Leagues Cup Phase One - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Defeats Mazatlán F.C. 2-0, Earns First Leagues Cup Win at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Rally Back, Fall 1-2 to C.F. Pachuca in Final Leagues Cup Match - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sign German Legend Thomas Müller
- 'Caps Stay Within One Point of Top Spot in the West, With a Game in Hand
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Centre Back Ranko Veselinović Suffers Season-Ending Injury
- Whitecaps FC Acquire U22 Initiative Midfielder/Winger Kenji Cabrera from FBC Melgar
- 'Caps Stay Within One Point Of Top Spot In The West, With A Game In Hand