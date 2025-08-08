Whitecaps FC Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from New England Revolution

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that the club has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from New England Revolution in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Whitecaps FC currently have two open International Roster Slots. The club holds nine International Roster Slots plus the three designated International Player Slots for Canadian clubs. There are 10 active internationals on the current roster.

TRANSACTION: On August 8, 2025, Vancouver Whitecaps FC acquire an International Roster Slot through December 31, 2025 from New England Revolution in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).







