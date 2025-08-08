LA Galaxy Advance to Quarterfinals of Leagues Cup 2025 with 4-0 Shutout Win over Club Santos Laguna

August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES (Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025) - Concluding their Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One campaign, the LA Galaxy qualified for the Knockout Round of the competition following a 4-0 shutout victory over LIGA MX side Club Santos Laguna at Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday night. The Galaxy, who finished as MLS' third seed in Phase One, will square off against LIGA MX side C.F. Pachuca in the Quarterfinals. The Leagues Cup Quarterfinals schedule, including time and venue information, will be announced soon.

LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup

In eight all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-3-2 (16 GF, 12 GA). In six all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 2-2-2 (13 GF, 8 GA). Thursday's match marked the third meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Santos Laguna, with LA trailing the series 1-1-1 (4 GF, 4 GA). In three matches played during Phase One of the competition, the LA Galaxy finished with an unbeaten record of 2-0-1 (10 GF, 3 GA, +7 GD), recorded the second most goals scored (10) and held the second best goal differential (+7) amongst all MLS and LIGA MX teams.

LA Galaxy Run of Form

In their last 11 matches played across all competitions dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 5-2-4 (25 GF, 15 GA). In their last seven matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 5-1-1 (19 GF, 6 GA). In his last four appearances across all competitions dating back to July 19, Mauricio Cuevas has tallied three assists. Notably, Joseph Paintsil has recorded eight goal contributions (7 goals, 1 assist) in his last seven matches played across all competitions dating back to July 4. In four matches played against LIGA MX opponents across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 2-0-2 (11 GF, 4 GA).

Goal-Scoring Plays

LA - Joseph Paintsil (Mauricio Cuevas), 1st minute: Gabriel Pec drove down the right flank and found the overlapping run of Maurico Cuevas, whose delivery into the box was finished at the near post by Joseph Paintsil.

LA - Matheus Nascimento (Mauricio Cuevas), 39th minute: Maya Yoshida delivered a ball to Mauricio Cuevas, who was racing down the right flank. Cuevas fired in a low cross that Matheus Nascimento flicked past Santos Laguna goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo.

LA - Maya Yoshida, 45+5th minute: Joseph Paintsil's shot 25-yards away from goal forced Santos Laguna goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo to parry the effort away. Maya Yoshida was first to the loose ball and tapped in from point-blank-range.

LA - Matheus Nascimento (Lucas Sanabria), 74th minute: Lucas Sanabria's shot from inside the middle of the penalty area was deflected in off Matheus Nascimento.

Postgame Notes

- Following the conclusion of Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025, the LA Galaxy (2-0-1; 10 GF, 3 GA, +7 GD) finished third in the MLS standings and will square off against C.F. Pachuca in the Quarterfinals of the competition.

- In eight all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-3-2 (16 GF, 12 GA).

- In six all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 2-2-2 (13 GF, 8 GA).

- Thursday's match marked the third meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Santos Laguna, with LA trailing the series 1-1-1 (4 GF, 4 GA).

- In their last 11 matches played across all competitions dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 5-2-4 (25 GF, 15 GA).

- In their last seven matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 5-1-1 (19 GF, 6 GA).

- In four matches played against LIGA MX opponents across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 2-0-2 (11 GF, 4 GA).

- Matheus Nascimento recorded his first career brace for the Galaxy in the win over Club Santos Laguna.

- Mauricio Cuevas recorded two assists in the 4-0 win over Santos Laguna.

- In his last four appearances across all competitions dating back to July 19, Cuevas has tallied three assists.

- Notably, Joseph Paintsil has recorded eight goal contributions (7 goals, 1 assist) in his last seven matches played across all competitions dating back to July 4.

- In five matches played across all competitions against LIGA MX opponents during the 2025 campaign, Paintsil has totaled five goal contributions (4 goals, 1 assist).

- Novak Mićović recorded his third shutout across all competitions during the 2025 campaign in the win over Santos Laguna.

- Maya Yoshida, in his return to the starting lineup, recorded his second goal of the 2025 campaign.

- In his 21st appearance across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, Lucas Sanabria recorded his first career assist for LA in the Leagues Cup win over Santos Laguna.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy return to MLS Regular Season action by squaring off against Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Aug. 10 (7:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass; FS1). Programming information about the match, including entertainment, retro pricing, and the 2005 20th anniversary celebration can be found here.

Leagues Cup 2025 - Phase One

LA Galaxy vs. Club Santos Laguna

Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals By Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 3 1 4

Club Santos Laguna 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

LA: Paintsil (Cuevas), 1

LA: Nascimento (Cuevas), 39

LA: Yoshida, 45+5

LA: Nascimento (Sanabria), 74

Misconduct Summary:

SAN: Lozano (caution), 25

SAN: Lozano (second caution, ejection), 45

SAN: Sordo (ejection), 46

SAN: Govea (caution), 53

LA: Zanka (caution), 84

Lineups:

LA: GK Novak Mićović; D Mauricio Cuevas, D Maya Yoshida © (Isaiah Parente, 74), D Emiro Garcés (Zanka, 46), D Julián Aude; M Edwin Cerrillo, M Diego Fagundez, M Marco Reus (Lucas Sanabria, 62), F Gabriel Pec (Miki Yamane, 63), F Joseph Paintsil (Eriq Zavaleta, 82), F Matheus Nascimento

Substitutes Not Used: GK JT Marcinkowski, GK John McCarthy; D John Nelson, M Tucker Lepley, M Elijah Wynder, F Miguel Berry, F Christian Ramirez

TOTAL SHOTS: 24 (Joseph Paintsil, 7); SHOTS ON GOAL: 10 (Joseph Paintsil, 4); FOULS: 10 (Edwin Cerrillo, 3); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 0

SAN: GK Carlos Acevedo ©; D Amione Bruno (Diego Medina, 62), D Govea Ismael, D Javier Guemez (Aldo Lopez,46), D Ronaldo Prieto (Edson Gutierrez, 46); M Mariscal Salvador, M Antony Lozano, M Oscar Ortega (Jose Abella, 69), M Ramiro Sordo, F Jordan Carrillo (Emmanuel Echeverria, 46), F Cristian Dajome

Substitutes Not Used: GK David Sanchez, GK Hector Holguin; D Jesus Ocejo, M Francisco Villalba, M Kevin Palacios, M Franco Fagundez, F Bruno Barticciotto

TOTAL SHOTS: 4 (Four players tied, 1); SHOTS ON GOAL: 0 (N/A); FOULS: 9 (Antony Lozano, 4); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 5

Referee: Mario Escobar

Assistant Referees: Luis Chacon, Humberto Chitay

Fourth Official: Julio Luna

VAR: Diego Ojer

Weather: Clear, 66 degrees

Attendance: 12,883

