LA Galaxy Play Host to C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Match August 20

August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Leagues Cup today announced the full schedule for the Quarterfinals to be played on Wednesday, Aug. 20. The LA Galaxy will play host to LIGA MX side C.F. Pachuca at 8:45 p.m. PT (MLS Season) in the second game of a doubleheader at Dignity Health Sports Park on Aug. 20. Prior to the Galaxy's match, Deportivo Toluca FC will square off against Orlando City SC at Dignity Health Sports Park at 6:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass).

Tickets for all four matches featuring MLS vs. LIGA MX clubs are available onLeaguesCup.comand are also available to fans via the hosting MLS club. VisitLeaguesCup.comand follow @LeaguesCup on social media for more information. Coverage of all Quarterfinal matches will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with most matches also available to Apple TV+ subscribers around the world. Click here to read more about broadcast details for Leagues Cup 2025 matches.

The timing of all matches listed in Local | ET time can be found below.

LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup

In eight all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-3-2 (16 GF, 12 GA). In six all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 2-2-2 (13 GF, 8 GA). Thursday's match marked the third meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Santos Laguna, with LA trailing the series 1-1-1 (4 GF, 4 GA). In three matches played during Phase One of the competition, the LA Galaxy finished with an unbeaten record of 2-0-1 (10 GF, 3 GA, +7 GD), recorded the second most goals scored (10) and held the second-best goal differential (+7) amongst all MLS and LIGA MX teams. The LA Galaxy qualified for the Quarterfinal round of the competition following a 4-0 shutout victory over LIGA MX side Club Santos Laguna at Dignity Health Sports Park on Aug. 7.

Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Schedule

Local | ET time

All matches on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Wednesday, August 20

5:00 p.m. PT | 8:00 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF vs. Tigres UANL

Chase Stadium - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

This game is also on FS1 and TelevisaUnivision family of networks in the U.S. and on TSN and RDS in Canada

6:00 p.m. PT | 9:00 p.m. ET: Deportivo Toluca FC vs. Orlando City SC *

Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, CA

This game is also on Televisa in Mexico

8:00 p.m. PT | 11:00 p.m. ET: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Club Puebla

Lumen Field - Seattle, WA

This game is also on FS1 and TelevisaUnivision family of networks in the U.S., TSN and RDS in Canada, and TV Azteca in Mexico

8:45 p.m. PT | 11:45 p.m. ET: LA Galaxy vs C.F. Pachuca

Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, CA

* Due to top-ranked LIGA MX clubs hosting privileges and Leagues Cup Ranking per tournament regulations, Toluca v Orlando City will be played in a neutral venue.

The Semifinals are scheduled for August 26-27, and the Third Place and Final on Sunday, August 31. For more details, visit the Leagues Cup schedule here.

Leagues Cup 2025 introduced a new two-phase format, with exclusively MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups through the Quarterfinals. The tournament will decide three qualifiers for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup in which the winner will represent the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all matches are available on LeaguesCup.com/tickets and are also available to fans via the hosting MLS club. Visit LeaguesCup.com and follow @LeaguesCup on social media for more information.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.