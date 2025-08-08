San Diego FC Travels to Face Sporting Kansas City in Second-Ever Meeting Between Clubs

August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to MLS Regular Season play this weekend, traveling to face Sporting Kansas City (SKC) on Saturday, Aug. 9 at Children's Mercy Park. Kickoff is at 5:45 p.m. PT (7:45 p.m. CT), with national coverage on MLS Season Pass, FS1, and FOX Deportes, plus local radio broadcasts in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

The meeting marks the second-ever between the two clubs following a scoreless draw in May at Snapdragon Stadium. Both sides are led by first-year head coaches - Mikey Varas for San Diego and Kerry Zavagnin for Kansas City - and feature some of the league's top young talent, including teenage standouts Luca Bombino (SDFC - 1,502 minutes in 2025) and Jacob Bartlett (SKC - 1,597 minutes in 2025).

San Diego enters the match as the top-scoring team in the Western Conference and winners of four consecutive MLS road matches - the first expansion team in league history to accomplish that feat. Danish forward Anders Dreyer leads all of MLS in goal contributions (27) and is fourth in league history for assists (16) in his first 25 appearances.

SDFC Carries Positive Leagues Cup Finish into Kansas City

Saturday's match marks just the second-ever meeting between SDFC and Sporting Kansas City, with the expansion side coming off a confidence-boosting 2-0 victory over Mazatlán F.C. in its final Leagues Cup Phase One match. The result closed out the Club's first-ever participation in an international competition on a high note and delivered its first win over a Liga MX opponent in official play.

The performance featured several standouts. Midfielder Onni Valakari came off the bench to score both goals - his fourth and fifth of the season in all competitins - while newcomers David Vázquez and Anders Dreyer each recorded their first Leagues Cup assists. Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos earned his first Leagues Cup start and clean sheet, marking his eighth shutout across all competitions this year. SDFC controlled the match from start to finish, holding 66.7% possession and completing 689 passes to Mazatlán's 212.

New Addition: Corey Baird Boosts the Attack

SDFC will have an additional weapon at its disposal following the acquisition of forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati earlier this week. The 29-year-old Escondido native and 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year brings versatility, MLS championship experience, and a proven scoring touch, further strengthening an already dynamic attack.

Sporting Kansas City Aims to Rebound

SKC enters the match looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat at Vancouver on July 26 and sits six points below the Western Conference playoff line. Saturday's contest also marks the club's annual Sporting Salutes night, honoring military service members with special pregame ceremonies and in-stadium activations. Historically, SKC has been tough to beat at Children's Mercy Park, providing SDFC with a challenging road test.

San Diego Watch Party

Join SDFC for an Official Watch Party at AleSmith Brewing this Saturday as the team takes on Sporting KC. The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. PT. Fans can enjoy a live DJ, raffles, giveaways, and more. Plus, the first 100 to RSVP will receive a complimentary drink ticket - limit one per person. Fans interested in attending can RSVP HERE.

What's Next - Road Trip Continues in San Jose

Following Saturday's contest against SKC, SDFC will travel to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, Aug. 17 at PayPal Park (4:00 p.m. PT / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Tickets for SDFC's three remaining MLS Regular Season home matches are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

SAN DIEGO FC AT SPORTKING KC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 28

Saturday, Aug. 9 | 5:45 p.m. PT

Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Nate Bukaty (PxP), Devon Kerr (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Oscar Salazar (PxP), Jaime Macias (Analyst)

FS1 Announcers: Mike Watts (PxP), Jamie Watson (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)







