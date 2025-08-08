CF Montréal to Host Atlanta United at Stade Saputo on Saturday
August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal will resume its MLS schedule this Saturday as it hosts Atlanta United at Stade Saputo at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
Interim head coach Marco Donadel's squad will reconvene with Atlanta after having played the Georgia side in the season opener on February 22. The Montrealers will look to even the season series between both teams after a 3-2 loss in the first of two games.
Montreal returns to MLS play after a 0-2-1 record in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025. On July 29, the Montrealers beat Club León 7-6 in penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw but played two 2-1 losses to Club Deptortivo Toluca on August 1 and Club Puebla last Tuesday.
Sitting in 13th place of the Eastern Conference, Atlanta is in its first season under head coach Ronny Deila. In its Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One campaign, the Five Stripes held a 1-2-0 record with losses to Club Necaxa (3-2) on July 30, Pumas UNAM (3-2) on August 2 followed by a 4-1 win over Atlas FC last Wednesday.
Against Atlanta, the Bleu-blanc-noir holds an overall record of 5-8-3 (21 goals for, 29 goals against) along with a 4-2-2 record (11 goals for, nine goals against) when playing at home.
During a halftime ceremony, the Club will induct former player, and current Director, Strategic Communications, Hassoun Camara onto the Wall of Fame. Camara will become the seventh player to receive the honour following defenders Gabriel Gervais and Nevio Pizzolitto in 2018, goalkeeper Greg Sutton in 2019 and midfielders Mauro Biello in 2022, Patrice Bernier in 2023 and Nacho Piatti in 2024.
Hassoun Camara posters will be offered to fans for free in limited quantities at the Members Corner before the game.
