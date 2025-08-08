Nashville SC Update: August 11 - 17, 2025

August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After visiting St. Louis CITY SC (4W-14L-6D) this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT at Energizer Park, Nashville Soccer Club (14W-6L-5D), which is currently three points shy of the Philadelphia Union (50 points) for first place in MLS and the Eastern Conference, will face New York City FC (11W-8L-5D) for the second and final time this regular season at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 17 at Yankee Stadium.

The Boys in Gold last met the Pigeons on Saturday, May 31 at GEODIS Park in a 2-2 draw courtesy of Most Valuable Player candidate and Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge's fifth career regular season brace.

Next weekend at GEODIS Park, Nashville SC's third annual Dash at the Castle 5K will take place Saturday, Aug. 16 with the race beginning at 7 a.m. CT. Participants will get the opportunity to run around the GEODIS Park pitch and through the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood and will receive a complimentary ticket to the NSC's match against Orlando City SC on Saturday, Aug. 23 for 90s Night presented by Renasant, a running belt, and an exclusive NSC-themed finisher's medal. The first overall male and female winners will also receive a custom Nashville Nostalgia jersey. Registration and more information about the 5K can be found at GEODISpark.com/events/5k.

Following its match against Carolina Core FC this Sunday at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium for School Spirit Night, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will face Inter Miami CF II at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 14 at Chase Stadium before hosting New York City FC II at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 17 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium for Luau Night.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Nashville SC at New York City FC (Sunday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Huntsville City FC at Inter Miami CF II (Thursday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Huntsville City FC vs. New York City FC II (Sunday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app







Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.