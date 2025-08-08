Houston Dynamo FC Return to MLS Play on the Road at In-State Rivals Austin FC

August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to MLS action on Saturday, Aug. 9, traveling to the state capital for a Texas Showdown versus Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Houston has 10 regular season matches remaining in their push for playoffs, including four home matches and six road matches.

The Dynamo defeated Austin in their previous regular season matchup this season, earning a 2-0 victory over their in-state rivals at Shell Energy Stadium in April. Forward Ezequiel Ponce and midfielder Ondøej Lingr both found the back of the net, while Lingr became the fourth Dynamo player in Club history to score in his first two appearances.

Head coach Ben Olsen remains on the verge of a major career milestone, sitting one victory away from 150 career MLS regular season wins. The veteran has been a part of the league since 1998 as a player and a coach since 2010, and Olsen currently ranks third among active MLS coaches in career wins and seventh all-time.

Houston continues its two-match road stretch next weekend, traveling to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC for Sunday Night Soccer action at 8:00 p.m. CT on August 17.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC at Austin FC

WHEN:

Saturday, August 9 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce

Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.