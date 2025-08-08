Colorado Rapids Acquire Winger Alexis Manyoma on Loan from Club Estudiantes de la Plata

August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the acquisition of Colombian winger Alexis Manyoma on a one-year loan from Club Estudiantes de La Plata through July 21, 2026. Manyoma will occupy an international roster spot and will be a U22 initiative player. The agreement includes a club option to permanently transfer the player at the conclusion of the loan and is pending the receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa.

"We're excited to welcome Alexis to the club," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "He's a dynamic and aggressive attacker with international experience and a strong track record in competitive environments. We look forward to adding a player of his quality into our group."

Manyoma, 22, made 50 appearances with Estudiantes across all competitions, recording five goals and six assists. He helped the club capture the 2023 Copa Argentina, the 2024 Copa de la Liga Profesional, and the 2024 Trofeo de Campeones, all firsts in the club's history. Manyoma started in the final of the Trofeo de Campeones.

Prior to his time in Argentina, Manyoma played for Internacional F.C. de Palmira (formerly Cortuluá) in Colombia, registering 65 appearances, seven goals and three assists between 2020 and 2023 while competing in both Colombia's top flight and second division.

At the international level, Manyoma has represented Colombia's U-20 National Team, earning 31 caps, scoring four goals and adding two assists. He was part of the squad for the 2023 South American U-20 Championship and the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Alexis Manyoma

Position: Winger

Pronounciation: ah-LEH-sees mah-NYOH-mah

Height: 5-6

Weight: 147

Birthdate: January 30, 2003

Birthplace: Puerto Tejada, Colombia

Nationality: Colombia







