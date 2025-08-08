Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Ticketing and Schedule Details Announced
August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Following an impressive Phase One record that saw the team collect eight points in three matches, Inter Miami CF is off to the 2025 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals!
The Club will face LIGA MX side Tigres UANL in the Quarterfinals at home in South Florida at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.
Get Your Tickets Now!
Tickets to the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals are on sale now to the general public! Don't miss out on another historic occasion at Chase Stadium, secure your seats!
Inter Miami Season Ticket Members who have already opted in to Leagues Cup will automatically receive their seats for the Quarterfinals at the exclusive Season Ticket Member rate. No further action is required on your part; your seats will be secured, and you will receive your digital tickets prior to the match in your mobile app.
Facing Tigres
Tigres UANL advanced to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals after a strong showing in Phase One, finishing with six points and a +3 goal differential (2W-1L-0D). The Mexican club secured back-to-back wins with a 4-1 result over Houston Dynamo FC and a 2-1 victory against San Diego FC, before falling 2-1 to LAFC in their Phase One finale.
As two of the top teams in the 2025 Leagues Cup, Inter Miami and Tigres UANL are set for a thrilling showdown in the Quarterfinals, a clash fans won't want to miss!
Broadcast Information
Coverage of the Quarterfinal match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as on FS1 and TelevisaUnivision family of networks in the U.S. and on TSN and RDS in Canada.
