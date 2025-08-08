Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC - 10th Anniversary Night

August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati resume MLS play on Sunday, August 10 to take on Charlotte FC. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on the 10th Anniversary Night.

Tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or call 513-977-KICK to learn more. Take a look at the Matchday Guide presented by Altafiber for what to know ahead of Sunday night's match at TQL Stadium.

GATES OPEN

With kickoff set for 6 p.m., gates to TQL Stadium open at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

10th ANNIVERSARY NIGHT PRES. BY COORS LIGHT

This milestone matchday will celebrate our decade-old journey with special tributes to alumni players, long-time fans, and key figures who have shaped us. Enjoy unique pre-match festivities, exclusive commemorative merchandise, and a special Post-Match Alumni Friendly featuring players that defined The Orange and Blue in our first decade.

The match will also honor the club's 2018 USL Regular Season title and and fans can reminisce on the past 10 years by writing your favorite FCC memory on our memory lane board.

Included with every fan's tickets, join us after FC Cincinnati take on Charlotte FC as we celebrate 10 years of The Orange and Blue with a Post-Match Alumni Friendly presented by Toyota. The Post-Match Alumni Friendly presented by Toyota will occur 30 minutes after FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte FC. The match will consist of two 15-minute periods between FCC alumni. One team will be sporting The Orange and Blue Legacy Kit, while the other team will be sporting the Canvas Kit. VIEW ROSTER HERE.

For more information, visit FCCincinnati.com/schedule/theme-nights/10th-anniversary.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION & ROAD CLOSURES

With preparations underway for construction for the highly-anticipated mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium, fans should be aware of road closures for both vehicular and pedestrian access. With Wade Street being closed, fans accessing the Workhorse Gate will be directed down Liberty Street to Central Ave.

For an A-to-Z stadium guide, parking information, a stadium map, road closures, bag policy, concessions information and more, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday.

FC CINCINNATI PRE-MATCH AT THE PARK

Join us before the match from 2:30-5 pm at Washington Park and stick around for the March in the Park at 5 pm as The Bailey head to TQL Stadium!

The pre-match party gets started with plenty of free, family-friendly fan experiences as well as food trucks, drinks and activities.

Live Music from Fusemania

Meet with Orange and Blue legends, including players from the USL years and early MLS seasons, from 3:30 - 5 p.m.

Show your FCC knowledge with 10th anniversary trivia

At the giveaway tent, show that you have the FC Cincinnati App downloaded on your device and receive a 10th anniversary pennant. Limited to one pennant per person, while supplies last.

Bring one of your historic pieces for our time capsule! See rules here.

FC Cincinnati Inflatables

Games and Activities Including Snooker Ball, Ladder Ball, Cornhole and a Coloring Table

Airbrush and Balloon Art

FC Cincinnati Marketing Table

Around 5 p.m., fans can join the high-energy march into the stadium as it arrives at Washington Park with smoke, drums and chants.

INSIDE & OUTSIDE TQL STADIUM

Outside TQL Stadium, the Carl and Martha Lindner Plaza provides continued entertainment leading up to kickoff.

Inside TQL Stadium, will want to be in their seats early for special pre-match presentations throughout the stadium and on the field prior to kickoff.

The Bailey is general admission, safe standing only. Singing, drums, flags, and smoke are expected during the match. No opposing team fans or colors allowed.

Read below for more information regarding parking options, the stadium's updated clear bag policy, NFC Ticketing and Wi-Fi:

Parking Options - Plan ahead for matchday with our Parking Information.

Bag Policy - TQL Stadium has updated its Clear Bag Policy. Learn more about our TQL Stadium Bag Policy.

NFC Ticketing - In addition to mobile ticketing, FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek utilize NFC Ticketing (Near Field Communication) at all stadium gates and entrances. Fans can add their ticket to Apple Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch and simply tap their device at the reader at the gate to enter the stadium. Learn more with our Mobile Ticketing Information.

In-Stadium Wi-Fi - Fans will be able to connect to the free in-stadium Wi-Fi courtesy the club's official IT partner and service provider, Atomic Data.

FC CINCINNATI MERCHANDISE

Fans can visit the TQL Stadium Team Store when gates open at 4 p.m. Sunday. The FC Cincinnati Team Store at 1433 Vine Street in Over The Rhine will also operate on normal hours Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Fans can purchase all their favorite FC Cincinnati merchandise including the new Orange and Blue Legacy Kit at either team store or at various other FCC Merchandise stands.

Fans can also purchase merchandise items online at FCCGo.com and can pick up in-store.

TQL STADIUM FOOD, BEVERAGES AND MORE

For a full list of concessions on matchdays at TQL Stadium, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday/Concessions-Guide.

New in 2025 include the Olimpico Burger, Loaded Hot Mett, Cauliflower Tikka Masala and Gary's Chicken Sandwich among a dozen other dishes.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.