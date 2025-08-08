Revolution Host D.C. United on Saturday Night

August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-11-7; 25 pts.) will welcome D.C. United (4-14-7; 19 pts.) to Gillette Stadium on Saturday night for the club's first-ever "Alumni Night". Saturday's match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or on Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM (Spanish) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

Following a bye week, New England returns to action to resume its four-game homestand in Foxborough. Saturday's encounter marks the 100th meeting across all competitions between New England and D.C. United, two original MLS franchises. The Eastern Conference rivals last met on May 28, with 20-year-old defender Ilay Feingold opening his MLS account in the 1-1 draw at Audi Field. New England aims to improve on its 23-11-9 home record in the all-time regular season series against D.C. United. The Revolution boast a 9-3-2 record against D.C. United dating back to 2020.

In their most recent fixture, the Revolution fell to CF Montréal in a 3-1 loss on July 25. Forward Tomás Chancalay opened the scoring just three minutes into the contest, netting his fourth goal of the season. The Argentine, who has scored in consecutive matches, capitalized on an assist from Carles Gil. New England's captain remains one goal contribution shy of matching Taylor Twellman for the club's regular season record (129). In 13 career appearances against D.C. United, Gil owns four goals and six helpers. Forward Leo Campana has also found success against D.C. United in his career, registering five goals and one assist in just six outings against The Black-and-Red.

D.C. United were last in MLS action on July 26, suffering a 4-2 home defeat to Austin FC. Forward João Peglow tallied in the match, while 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke netted his team-leading eighth goal of the campaign. On the road this season, D.C. owns a 2-8-2 record but enters Saturday's match winless in its last five away contests.

On the defensive end, New England's eight clean sheets rank tied for fifth-most in MLS. The Revolution could receive a boost on Saturday with the return of Colombian Brayan Ceballos, who is available for selection after serving a one-match suspension. Homegrown defender Peyton Miller, a 17-year-old Connecticut native, eyes his 30th MLS appearance this weekend. On the opposite flank, Feingold has recorded three goals and four assists in his debut MLS campaign.

Last week, New England acquired veteran goalkeeper Matt Turner via loan from French side Olympique Lyonnais. Turner, who previously featured for New England for parts of seven seasons from 2016-2022, owns a 7-1-2 career record against D.C. United, which includes two shutout performances. The United States international carries a 43-25-33 record over 102 MLS appearances, all with New England.

Alumni Night:

In celebration of the club's 30th season, the Revolution will host several all-time greats for their first 'Alumni Night' on Saturday. As part of the night's festivities, the club will hold an all-inclusive 'Meet the Greats' event at the Sports Illustrated Pavilion prior to the match, featuring legends that represent every era of Revolution soccer, from the inaugural 1996 roster to the club's recent Supporters' Shield triumph.

Attending alumni include Taylor Twellman, Matt Reis, Kelyn Rowe, Charlie Davies, Gustavo Bou, and more. These Revolution greats, ranging from former MLS MVPs, multi-time MLS All-Stars, Eastern Conference champions, and U.S. Open Cup winners, will be recognized on the field at halftime for their contributions to the club. Additionally, retro viewfinders highlighting fan-favorite moments from the Revolution's illustrious history will be distributed at all ticket gates.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #25

New England Revolution vs. D.C. United

Saturday, August 9, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass in

English and Spanish

99.9 FM / 1300 AM Más Latino

(Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

