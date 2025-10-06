Marcos Dias Wins 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playmaker of the Year Award

Published on October 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK / FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II forward Marcos Dias has been named the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playmaker of the Year, a new honor awarded to the league's leader in assists, following a record-breaking regular season. The Brazilian led the league with 13 assists, a new single-season record, and becomes the first Revolution II player to receive a year-end MLS NEXT Pro accolade.

In his fourth season with Revolution II, the 23-year-old helped the team finish third in the Eastern Conference by tallying a league-high 23 goal contributions (10g, 13a). His 93 key passes represent the highest single-season total in MLS NEXT Pro's inception in 2022. Dias closed the regular season in elite form, recording 12 goal involvements in the last 10 games. He finishes the league campaign ranked among MLS NEXT Pro leaders in games played (T1st - 28), corner kicks (2nd - 96), and successful crosses (T3rd - 42).

The Brazilian's efforts were instrumental in helping Revolution II match the team record for wins (14), achieved by today's 5-2 triumph over Inter Miami CF II in the regular season finale. With Dias pulling the strings, New England capped the regular season with 54 goals and a club-record 38 team assists. Revolution II posted a 10-1-4 record when Dias found the scoresheet this season, including an unbeaten 5-0-4 mark when he scored a goal.

The first Revolution II player to notch double-digit goals and assists in a single campaign, Dias completes his fourth season as the team's all-time leader in career appearances (96), starts (86), goals (34) and assists (22). With his league-leading 13 helpers in 2025, he passed the previous MLS NEXT Pro record of 10 shared by Diego Gonzalez (2024), Aron John (2024), Mohamed Farsi (2022), and Romeo Beckham (2022).

Revolution II will begin the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs later this October, with the Conference Quarterfinals schedule and opponent to be announced later this week.







