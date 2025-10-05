Earthquakes Face Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place Today at 3 p.m. PT
Published on October 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - The San Jose Earthquakes face Vancouver Whitecaps FC today for their regular-season road finale. Kickoff from BC Place will take place at 3 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).
POTENTIAL STORYLINES:
- The San Jose Earthquakes are currently 11th in the MLS Western Conference table with 38 points (10-14-8) while Vancouver Whitecaps FC are third (16-6-9) with 57 points.
- San Jose is undefeated when leading at half this season (7-0-3). Vancouver Whitecaps FC are winless when trailing at half in 2025 (0-4-2).
- Quakes forward Josef Martínez has netted five goals in just four matches against Vancouver. With 129 career goals, the Venezuelan is only five goals away from passing Jaime Moreno (133) for fifth on the MLS all-time goalscoring list.
- San Jose captain and 2025 MLS All-Star Cristian Espinoza has tallied 11 goal contributions (9g/2a) in 15 meetings with Vancouver.
- San Jose currently has six road wins in regulation, their most since 2010. With just one more this season, the 2025 Quakes will tie the second-best road record in club history.
