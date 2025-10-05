Five San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty

Published on October 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that five players have been called up to represent their national teams during the October FIFA international window, taking place from October 6-14. The group includes Designated Players Hirving Lozano (Mexico) and Anders Dreyer (Denmark); midfielders Aníbal Godoy (Panama), and David Vazquez (United States U-20), and Defender Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland).

Additionally, goalkeeper Duran Ferree, defender Luca Bombino, and midfielder Pedro Soma continue their participation with the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Hirving Lozano - Mexico

Lozano has been named to the Mexican National Team's 25-player roster for international friendlies against Colombia and Ecuador. He will report to camp on Oct. 1 as Mexico begins preparations for the two matches. The team will face Colombia on Oct. 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and then host Ecuador on Oct. 14 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Lozano returned to the national team during the September FIFA window, playing 30 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Japan (Sept. 7) and logging 62 minutes in a 2-2 draw versus South Korea (Sept. 10). Overall, he has 72 senior caps, with 18 goals and 18 assists for Mexico across all competitions.

Anders Dreyer - Denmark

Dreyer joins the Denmark National Team for two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. Denmark will travel to face Belarus on Oct. 9 at CTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, then host Greece on Oct. 12 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. He has tallied six senior caps while registering one goal and two assists across all competitions after making his senior debut in a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Faroe Islands on November 12, 2021.

Aníbal Godoy - Panama

Midfielder Aníbal Godoy, Panama's all-time leader in appearances (152), has been called up to represent Panama in the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Group A. Godoy and Panama will travel to face El Salvador on Oct. 10 at Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador. Panama will then return home to host Suriname on Oct. 14 at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City. Godoy who is the all-time leader in appearances for Panama with 150 caps,

Paddy McNair - Northern Ireland

Defender Paddy McNair will join Northern Ireland for two 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches, hosting Slovakia on Oct. 10 and Germany on Oct. 13 at Windsor Park in Belfast. A veteran defender and captain of Northern Ireland, McNair has earned 76 senior caps, totaling seven goals and five assists across all competitions.

David Vazquez - United States U-20 Training Camp

Midfielder David Vazquez will join the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team's training camp to be held in Spain during the October FIFA window. These camps are a part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

During the camp, the U-20 MNT will play Finland U-21 on Oct. 10 (9 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. local) and Elche B on Oct. 14 (10 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. local). Both matches will be played at Pinatar Arena.

The roster features 12 players from 10 different Major League Soccer clubs. Philadelphia Union and San Jose Earthquakes lead the way with two selections each, followed by Austin FC, FC Dallas, LA Galaxy, New England Revolution, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, St. Louis City and San Diego FC, who each have one player on the roster.

Luca Bombino, Duran Ferree and Pedro Soma - United States U-20

Defender Luca Bombino, goalkeeper Duran Ferree, and midfielder Pedro Soma are continuing their participation in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The U.S. U-20 Men's National Team currently leads Group E with six points after an impressive start to the tournament. They opened with a dominant 9-1 win over New Caledonia U-20 on September 29, followed by a 3-0 victory against France U-20 on October 2.

In the opening match, Bombino played 45 minutes in the first half, while Ferree and Bombino were also listed on the bench. In the second game against France, Bombino, Ferree, and Soma were all on the bench but did not see playing time.

Up next, the U.S. will face South Africa U-20 on October 5 at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, in their final group stage match of the tournament

