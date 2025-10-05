Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team

Published on October 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution forward Leonardo Campana has been called up by the Ecuador Men's National Team for a pair of October friendly matches. Campana and Ecuador will take on Revolution teammate Matt Turner and the United States on Friday, Oct. 10 (8:30 p.m. ET), before visiting Mexico on Tuesday, Oct. 14 (10:30 p.m. ET).

La Tricolor have already clinched their qualification for the FIFA World Cup 26™, securing their berth in June. Campana has made 16 appearances for his native Ecuador, including five starts. The 25-year-old striker was also selected to Ecuador's roster during the September international window but did not make an appearance. In his first season with New England, Campana has logged seven goals, including two game-winning tallies, with one assist across 22 appearances and 17 starts.

Campana is one of eight Revolution players to earn national team call-ups in October, joining Turner (United States), Mamadou Fofana (Mali), Alhassan Yusuf (Nigeria), Dor Turgeman (Israel), and Allan Oyirwoth (Uganda) at the senior level, along with Eric Klein and Peyton Miller (United States Under-20). Miller is currently participating at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, where he has appeared in both of the team's wins to date, earning the start in Thursday's 3-0 victory over France.

After a break for FIFA's October international window, New England will conclude the 2025 MLS regular season on Saturday, Oct. 18, hosting Chicago Fire FC for a 6:00 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Watch live in English or Spanish with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to the Revolution's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Mas Latino 99.9 FM and 1300 AM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

