San Jose still in playoff contention despite result

Published on October 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes starters

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to Vancouver Whitecaps FC 4-1 in Major League Soccer regular-season action Sunday afternoon at BC Place.

The Earthquakes almost took an early lead in minute seven when Josef Martínez headed a corner kick that was cleared off the line by the Vancouver back line. The hosts nearly struck first four minutes later, but Thomas Müller's left-footed attempt from the top of the box was batted away by Daniel. In the 29th minute, the 'Caps put another shot on goal off a dangerous corner kick but Daniel was in perfect position to stop it.

Vancouver got the breakthrough in minute 39 when Rayan Elloumi finished Sebastian Berhalter's free kick from the left wing to make it 1-0 heading into intermission. In the second half, the hosts took control. Thomas Müller took an Ali Ahmed feed at the top of the box and scored from long distance in the 57th minute to double the advantage. Sebastian Berhalter made it 3-0 in minute 74 with another deep shot, this time a few feet behind the edge of the box.

Beau Leroux pulled one back for San Jose with a howitzer-like blast from well behind the box in minute 89 to make it 3-1, but Berhalter added a second goal in the second minute of stoppage time for the final margin.

Despite the loss, San Jose remains in playoff contention heading into the season finale at PayPal Park on Saturday, Oct. 18, against Austin FC. Kickoff will take place at 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

With the result, San Jose is 11th in the Western Conference (10-15-8; 58 GF, 62 GA) with 38 points. Vancouver Whitecaps draw even with San Diego FC (17-6-9; 63 GF, 35 GA) with 60 points.

San Jose moves to 11-13-12 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in regular-season play (47 GF, 52 GA) with a 4-11-4 record on the road (25 GF, 39 GA).

Quakes forward Josef Martínez has netted five goals in as many matches against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. With 129 career goals, the Venezuelan is only five goals away from passing Jaime Moreno (133) for fifth on the MLS all-time goalscoring list.

Beau Leroux's 89th-minute goal was his fifth of the season and ninth goal contribution (5g/4a) as he continues his strong rookie campaign.

Cristian Espinoza had one key pass to extend his league-leading total to 106.

Daniel had three saves to run his total to 97, good for seventh in MLS.

The Earthquakes' late goal today marks their 14th after the 76th-minute mark.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 4 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 - BC Place, Vancouver

Weather: 59°F Sunny

Attendance: 25,292

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

AR1: Brooke Mayo

AR2: Jeffrey Greeson

4th Official: Niko Jecanski

VAR: Ricardo Montero Araya

AVAR: Mark Allatin

Scoring Summary:

VAN (1-0) - Rayan Elloumi (Sebastian Berhalter) 39'

VAN (2-0) - Thomas Müller (Ali Ahmed) 57'

VAN (3-0) - Sebastian Berhalter (Jeevan Badwal) 74'

SJ (3-1) - Beau Leroux (unassisted) 89'

VAN (4-1) - Sebastian Berhalter (Thomas Müller) 90+2'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Cristian Espinoza (caution) 12'

SJ - Benji Kikanović (caution) 38'

SJ - Cristian "Chicho" Arango (caution) 42'

VAN - Andres Cubas (caution) 45+1'

VAN - Edier Ocampo (caution) 47'

SJ - Preston Judd (caution) 67'

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC: Yohei Takaoka (GK); Mathias Laborda, Ralph Priso, Edier Ocampo, Tate Johnson; Jayden Nelson (Kenji Cabrera 78'), Thomas Müller (C), Sebastian Berhalter, Andres Cubas (Jeevan Badwal 72'), Ali Ahmed (Ryan Gauld 78'); Rayan Elloumi (Daniel Rios 71').

Substitutes not used: Isaac Boehmer (GK), Giuseppe Bovalina, Belal Halbouni, Jean-Claude Ngando, Emmanuel Sabbi.

POSS.: 57%; SHOTS: 18; SOG: 10; CORNERS: 5; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 18; xG: 3.0

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Reid Roberts, Daniel Munie, Max Floriani (Dave Romney 66'); Ousseni Bouda (Jamar Ricketts 66'), Ian Harkes (Noel Buck 46'), Ronaldo Vieira (Beau Leroux 79'), Benji Kikanović (Preston Judd 66'); Cristian Espinoza, Cristian "Chicho" Arango, Josef Martínez.

Substitutes not used: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jack Skahan, Bruno Wilson.

POSS.: 43%; SHOTS: 8; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 7; OFFSIDES: 4; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 15; xG: 0.6

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On the team's performance against Vancouver Whitecaps FC today:

"We were simply outplayed in every phase of the game today, outplayed and out-coached. There's no excuses on our end. You could look at today's game, you could pick out a half dozen things we need to do better. It was a poor performance on our part, and probably well deserved. We needed to get in halftime 0-0. ... Instead of going in 0-0 and being a better position to try to get a result today, we fell short."

On Beau Leroux's performance today:

"It was nice to see him come on today and get a goal. He's a player that has a good future."

"He's still a young player. He needs more experience. When we brought [Ronaldo] Vieira in, that challenged us to have somebody lose a spot in the midfield. We chose Beau in that situation, because I thought at times Beau struggled a little bit physically, it's his first season at this level."

On the team's mentality heading into the final match of the regular season and the push for a spot in the playoffs:

"We're going to do everything we can to try to win in the last game of the season. We don't have control of things. Certainly, a point today would have put us in a better position, but we failed there. But all we can do is, in the last game of the season, go out and try to get three points and see where we stand when all the dust clears. Hopefully, it's positive."

EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER BEAU LEROUX

On being prepared when called on in the second half:

"I was just waiting for my name to get called to go in. Bruce talks about being ready off the bench, and the best way I could provide is just working as hard as I can for the team-being lethal around the top of the box. So that's what I did."

On scoring his fifth goal of the season and ninth goal contribution (5g/4a):

"The ball is super high and there's a player coming at me, so just try to beat the player and get my shot off quick. Top of the box, anything can happen-deflections or rebounds or anything like that. So just wanted to get my shot off."

On heading into the final match of the regular season:

"We just need to finish out the season strong. One last game of the regular season. We all need to be together."

