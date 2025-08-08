LAFC Begins Three-Game Road Stretch at Chicago Fire on Saturday Night
August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
With international football icon Son Heung-Min having officially joined LAFC earlier this week and the mid-season Leagues Cup tournament firmly in the rearview, the Black & Gold return to MLS play this Saturday, August 9 when the team kicks off a three-game road stretch with a cross-conference clash against the Chicago Fire. Kickoff from SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera.
Son is with the Black & Gold in Chicago and is eligible to play in the team's match against the Fire.
Affectionately known as Sonny, LAFC's latest headline signing was unveiled at a press conference held at BMO Stadium on Wednesday alongside LAFC Lead Managing Owner, Bennett Rosenthal and Co-President & General Manager, John Thorrington, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and numerous city and state dignitaries.
He joins an LAFC attack that already boasts the goal-scoring exploits of three-time MLS All-Star Denis Bouanga, who has set or is nearing numerous club and league scoring records:
Bouanga is seven goals away from becoming the first player in MLS history to score 20 regular season goals in three consecutive seasons.
Bouanga has 88 goals in all competitions for LAFC, just five shy of tying Black & Gold icon Carlos Vela for the most in club history.
Bouanga scored his 10th goal of the season against Dallas on July 12. He is only the second player in LAFC history to score 10 or more goals in three consecutive seasons, joining Diego Rossi (2018-20).
Bouanga's goal against Colorado on July 9 made him just the 15th player in league history to reach 50 regular season goals in under 90 appearances. LAFC is 0-1-1 all-time vs. Chicago and is facing the Windy City side for the first time since a 0-0 draw in Los Angeles back in 2019.
Wednesday's game against the Fire will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC at Chicago Fire
Kickoff: Saturday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. PT
Where: SeatGeek Stadium; Bridgeview, IL
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM (English) and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
