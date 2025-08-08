MNUFC Hosts Full Day of Special Activities and Moments Before and After Colorado Rapids Game on Sunday
August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United is set to host a number of special activities and moments during the Kids Game, presented by Federated Insurance, on Sunday, August 10 when the club hosts the Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota at 5:00 p.m. CT.
Kids Game
To celebrate the Kids Game, Minnesota United will have many activities throughout the build up to the game. On the Sun Country Lawn Layover on the Great Lawn - which opens to fans at 3:00 p.m. CT - the Minneapolis-local band Koo Koo, a comedy disco duo, will perform for fans of all ages. Koo Koo will go on stage starting at 3:45 p.m. CT. Also, PK will be joined by his mascot friends from other Minnesota sports teams for a meet and greet and photo opportunity from 3:00 - 3:45 p.m. CT on the Great Lawn. Kids Club members will be featured throughout multiple elements of the pregame and postgame on Sunday, including:
Beckham S. will assist in carrying out the honorary Coin Toss during pregame.
Elijah T. will join the MNUFC in-house production room to help Tony DeLorenzo, the Allianz Field PA Announcer.
Brooks C. will partake in asking Head Coach Eric Ramsay questions during the postgame press conference.
Mason R. will be recognized as Sunday's SeatGeek Fan of the Game.
Select Kids Club members are set to be the player pals that walk out with the teams in the pregame processional.
The Black and Blue Team Stores at Allianz Field will offer 40% off youth size 'Starry Night' jerseys.
MNUFC launched the Kids Club program in February at the start of the season. Fans interested in learning more about the MNUFC Kids Club and the activities and benefits with membership can visit this page HERE.
Make-A-Wish Moment
During pregame and the first moments of the match against the Colorado Rapids, Make-A-Wish Minnesota Kid Tommy Schweinitz will have his wish granted to be a First Team player on Minnesota United. Tommy will score a goal in the opening minutes of the match in front of the Allianz Field crowd alongside his Loons' teammates. Fans can learn more about Tommy's extraordinary story HERE.
MNUFC Unified Team Game
Following the contest between the Loons and the Rapids, MNUFC's Special Olympics Unified Team, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, will take the field to play their final game of the 2025 season. The 40-minute intrasquad contest will kick off just a few minutes after the First Team game. Fans are welcomed and encouraged to stick around to support the Unified Team (sit in sections 30-34) on Sunday night. Just a few weeks ago, MNUFC's Unified Team defeated Portland Timbers' Unified Team in Oregon by a thrilling 5-4 score line.
