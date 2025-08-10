Minnesota United Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Colorado Rapids

August 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United battled hard but ultimately fell short in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night, despite creating multiple scoring chances and applying consistent pressure throughout the match. Darren Yapi's brace for Colorado proved the difference, with Tani Oluwaseyi pulling one back for the Loons in the second half. Minnesota now turns its focus as they return to Allianz Field on Saturday, August 16, at 7:30 p.m. CT to face Seattle Sounders FC.

13' - Minnesota United's first dangerous opportunity of the night came through Joaquín Pereyra. Wil Trapp combined with Pereyra in a give-and-go in the middle third, and Pereyra carried the ball to the top of the 18-yard box before taking a left-footed shot that went wide of the net.

17' - Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair played a long ball from his end to Tani Oluwaseyi in the attacking third, where he headed the ball to Kelvin Yeboah. Yeboah settled it and made a short pass to Pereyra, who took a few touches before striking a powerful right-footed shot. The effort forced Rapids' keeper Zack Steffen to punch the ball away.

39' - After Yeboah drew a foul just outside the penalty area, Pereyra stepped up to take the shot, but it was blocked by the Colorado Rapids' defense, forcing the Loons to reset.

53' - The Rapids' first dangerous opportunity of the night came in the second half through Sam Vines. After Reggie Cannon and Calvin Harris exchanged a series of give-and-gos, Cannon made a run into the penalty box and delivered a long switch to find Vines unmarked. Vines took the shot, but it went wide of the post.

56' - The Loons continued to threaten, this time after Pereyra's corner connected with Yeboah. Yeboah's header was blocked by Steffen, who dove to get a hand on it before Rafael Navarro cleared the ball. Moments later, Oliver Larraz obtained possession in the middle third and sent a through ball for Harris. Harris carried until he connected with Navarro near the the top of the 18-yard line but Trapp was able to interrupt the pass as he slid tackled to send the ball out for a corner.

60' (0-1) - Darren Yapi opened the scoring for the Colorado Rapids after Vines sent him a long through ball down the flank. Yapi carried the ball into the penalty box and fired a shot into the back of the net.

64' - The Loons continued to apply pressure as Julian Gressel played Joseph Rosales on the right flank of the 18-yard box. Rosales then sent a long cross into the box that was eventually cleared, but the clearance landed at Trapp's feet. Trapp played the ball back in, where Oluwaseyi flicked it with his head, but Steffen was able to get his hands on it.

70' (0-2) - Yapi doubled the score after Harris, from the defensive third, sent Navarro a long ball down the left flank. Navarro carried it into the attacking third and found Yapi making a run into the penalty area. Yapi took a touch before striking the ball and finding the back post.

74' (1-2) - Minnesota United found the back of the net as Owne Gene sent Joseph Rosales on a run down the left flank. Rosales carried the ball near the end line and found Oluwaseyi unmarked at the penalty spot. Oluwaseyi took a one-touch shot to find the back of the net.

83' - From the left flank, Trapp sent a through ball to Oluwaseyi in the attacking third. Oluwaseyi switched the play to Pereyra, who was unmarked at the top of the 18-yard box. Pereyra took a touch before attempting to strike the ball, but his shot was blocked by Vines.

90' - Steffen continued to make crucial saves as MNUFC kept applying pressure. After a backheel pass from Trapp, Pereyra carried the ball before making a square pass to Carlos Harvey. Harvey carried it forward and unleashed a powerful long-distance shot, but Steffen made a crucial save before the ball was eventually cleared.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 COL - Darren Yapi (Sam Vines) - 60'

0-2 COL - Darren Yapi (Rafael Navarro) - 70'

1-2 MIN - Tani Oluwaseyi (Joseph Rosales) - 73'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Anthony Markanich (caution) - 58'

MIN - Wil Trapp (caution) - 70'

Notable Stats

350 - Minnesota United midfielder Wil Trapp started in his 350th MLS career game (regular season and playoffs). Trapp previously played for Columbus Crew and Inter Miami CF.

ATTENDANCE: 19,765

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Make-A-Wish Minnesota Kid Tommy Schweinitz

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Anthony Markanich (Joseph Rosales 61'), Nicolás Romero, Michael Boxall ©, Carlos Harvey, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Owen Gene 61'); M Joaquin Pereyra, Wil Trapp, Robin Lod (Julian Gressel 61'), Tani Oluwaseyi; F Kelvin Yeboah

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D D.J Taylor, Jefferson Diaz, Morris Duggan; F Darius Randell

Colorado Rapids XI: GK Zack Steffen; D Ian Murphy (Keegan Rosenberry 78'), Andreas Maxsø ©, Noah Cobb, Reggie Cannon; M Sam Vines, Oliver Larraz, Darren Yapi, Cole Bassett, Calvin Harris (Ted Ku-Dipietro 78'); F Rafael Navarro

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nico Hansen; M Sam Bassett, Daouda Amadou; F Sydney Wathuta, Wayne Frederick, Alex Harris

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

08.16.2025 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Match 28

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; Apple TV+; FS1; FOX Deportes; 1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On the match overall...

"Yeah, as you can imagine, we're really frustrated with how that's [the game] gone and a lot of components of the performance. The framework for winning the game was there for sure. I don't think anyone would deny that having watched the game, but where we haven't killed the game, they have and they've been ruthless in two moments where we didn't show that ruthlessness. I think it's a thread that's probably gone through four or five of those games at home where we've been the dominant team on the ball and we've created 19, 20 shooting opportunities and ten relatively good ones that hit the target without there being that real cutting edge. And then we've of course got to improve in moments where we've got half-pitch counter attacks, where we are numbers up, we're in a good position and we don't recover with the level of intensity that you'd expect in those moments, didn't show that real desperation to win. So I think that [transitional moments] on top of the fact that it's another one of those opportunities where the door is wide open for us to walk through and take a place above us [in the standings], we haven't done it. So we're really frustrated there and we wanted to start this nine game block far better than that and that doesn't constitute that in any way. Elements of the performance we were pleased with for sure. I don't think you can say it's all bad when you finish with the lion's share of the ball and 20 shots and 10 shots on target and really good xG [expected goals] numbers, high quality chances, but if you don't win those games then we're not going to be where we want to become the end of the year."

On their approach leading up to the game given Colorado Rapids departure of one of their key players, Djordje Mihailovic...

"No, I think they're ready - well actually having said that, they made a big change to the way that they typically play today and I think that's something that we do encounter fairly often. The teams will adapt to us. I think we, up until this point, have played in a relatively unique way. You see teams make big changes to what they do normally against us, so teams are often difficult to predict anyway. I think I said prior to the game that them losing Mihailovic this week was going to have one of two effects; it was going to make life tough for them today or it was going to really galvanize them as a group. I said prior that I know what type of group they are, I know what type of coach Chris [Armas] is, and you can tell it's a very together group and they've got some strengths at the top of the pitch irrespective and it wasn't in any way that we didn't know about the threat that they have on the transition across a couple of players on that top line, they've got real pace and athleticism and that was the element of the game that we've not handled well enough today."

On the team's performance in and around the top of the box...

"I think if you looked across the players at the top of the pitch and had conversations with them, I'm sure they would be frustrated that we haven't turned territory and chances and clear opportunities into goals and made [Zack] Stefan work harder than he ultimately had to. I think once we get to this point, the next step is for us to be really ruthless in those moments. I've said to the players at the end, I'm pleased that we are in this position far more often now, where we're a team that can threaten to hurt teams in every way. On top of our biggest threats over the course of the first couple of months on a counter attack, on set plays, we often now have the lion's share of the ball, which is a sign of the level of respect that the opposition gives us. I'm sure if you spoke to the forwards, they would want to be in this position. They would want to be in a position where we have a lot of the ball on the top of the box and we just need to find that spark and that real ruthlessness, because you can't come away with the number of chances that we've created tonight and only having scored one goal at home. Between now and the end of the year, home games will be decisive. We've really got to make that count."

On Tani Oluwaseyi's goal...

"I was really pleased that he was able to do what he did because we deserved the goal at that point I felt like for all disappointment, we showed some fight and we showed some spirit and we did what was necessary to pick the crowd up and find some energy in the stadium that had been lacking up until that point. I always make this comment up here, it's our responsibility to make sure the stadium feels like it did for the latter 20, 25 minutes where the crowd are desperate to see us create and score and obviously it makes for an atmosphere that is often conducive to goals in our case. So I'm pleased that we got there, but up until that point we'd been really stale in that sense."

On the team being tired...

"Yeah, I mean, listen to me speak up here enough times. I'm not one of those coaches who's going to make excuses in that sense, but we obviously are. We're running with a small number of players at the moment. We've played a lot of games recently and we're again getting to that point where we need some help in padding the squad out and making sure that we're able to finish this season as we want to, which is with real energy, real freshness, a real change in dynamic as we experienced at this point last year. And I'm sure that we trust that the work going on behind the scenes will ultimately result in that. And I think the flip side of that is that we are a group that is very inward looking, I would say. And all the conversations in there have been with that tone. The players, they look at themselves, they look at the culture, they look at the level of detail, the preparation. Are we turning over every stone? And I think all that we can do as a group of people around the team is make sure that we're doing that and trust that translates to a performance on Saturday. But as you pick up on, it's not been an easy few months in that sense. We've traveled a lot, we've played a lot of games and that's the nature of this league. So yeah, I won't make an excuse in that sense."

On planning out the squad after the ending of a busy schedule and no more midweek games...

"Yeah, and that will help for sure. And I think typically in my time here when we've had clean weeks and we've had really good preparation for games come on the weekend, we've seen largely good performances and good results. And obviously this was a stretch last season where we really came to life and we really capitalized on that preparation time. And obviously the guys that came into the group last year really helped. So we've got to make sure that we, as I say, turn over every stone in the way that we prepare for these games. And we come on Saturday and we feel really good about the work. We really feel like us as a group are super well prepared and we've shown up in that sense. And that was what I said to the players beforehand. Whatever happens over the course of these coming weeks, we have to feel like to a man, we've shown up and we have to be able to decide games in the way that we haven't tonight. So I think there's a risk. Of course, when you add this to how we finished in Leagues Cup, that bad feeling sets in. But I think ultimately, if you take the season as a whole, we've put ourselves in a really good position. I think for us to be frustrated in the way that we're frustrated at the moment is. It's a good sign. We've just got to make sure that now with the opportunities we've got to come, we really turn these performances into points."

On having Tommy Schweinitz around the team...

"Yeah, I think it's a very similar feeling to the feeling we had last year with Carter [Lucero, last year's MNUFC Make-A-Wish kid]. I think it's that just that sense of perspective is so healthy for everyone and is such an inspirational story. And I think the players responded really well to having him involved this weekend. It was obviously a really nice moment beforehand, and I think we do a really good job as a club in those moments, and I'm sure, and rightly so, he's felt really special over the course of the last couple of days because the character, the positivity, it's infectious. And I was really pleased to see the way the crowd responded, the role that our players played and the role that our staff have played in that, because it's a really special experience for everyone involved."

On opposing teams using a five man back line making things complicated for the team..

"Obviously it makes life difficult from the perspective of penetrating the top of the box, gives you the opportunity to have a decent amount of the ball, as we've experienced tonight. But I think I'd be far more worried if we'd got to the end of the game today and hadn't created a chance and hadn't had a shot and xG [expected goals] was rock bottom. But that hasn't been the case tonight. And I think you can only at that point, trust that the work that you do behind the scenes and the work that the players do is going to ultimately result in us being able to convert more and more of this dynamic into points. And as I say, I'm pleased that we have got to this point as a team because I've always said I want to be a team that can be a threat in all senses. I want to be a much more complete team than we've been able to show at certain points. But ultimately, I want to be a winning team. I want to be a team that can follow through on the promise that we've shown up until this point. So we've got work to do for sure, but the ingredients are there and I know that if we can get back to doing what we do really well between now and the end of the year, we'll be in a good place."

On this frustration of not winning possibly helping the team win the upcoming match against Seattle...

"I think we have a very healthy sense of frustration in the dressing room. We've got mature characters, we've had a good conversation in there. And those guys, they speak with the right tone. They know what we've got, they know what we are, they know what we're good at, they know what we need to do well in order to win games, but they also know the margin for improvement that we have. And fortunately, now we've got weeks. We have clean weeks, we should be able to find some freshness. We should be able to capitalize on that training time and that's a responsibility that everyone has. We, as a group of staff and the players, have to make sure that every day counts now and everyone shows up. And ultimately that's what's exciting about this stage and the position that we've put ourselves in. I think we're probably fortunate that the results this weekend go our way and we're still in touching distance. We're still really competitive when it comes to finishing in the top four, which is for sure a huge hope of ours at the moment. So I feel really good about the situation in general, aside from the obvious frustration that goes with a night like tonight."

MIDFIELDER WIL TRAPP

On tonight's match after a consecutive loss...

"I think we're evolving as a team that wants to have a little bit more of the ball. But with that comes more transition moments. I think you look at both of their goals come in transition moments. So it's just the next step for us is understanding that if we want to start doing this, we have to understand what the other side of that is. It is two moments where.. It's really all they were going to have in the game. So I think it's frustrating for us. But that being said, we had 20 shots, 10 on goal and a lot of opportunities to tie the game, win the game, whatever you want to say. Those were moments where we have eight games left and thankfully it's just a regular season game and not an open cup semifinal or in a playoff game. We have to learn the lesson."

On having a full week to train for matches after a busy stretch of having midweek games...

"The ability to train is something for us that's really helpful. The more we can get on the field and look at some of the things that are coming up in the game and train them, the better we're going to be prepared for the next opponent we play, whereas when it's Wednesday, Saturday, Wednesday, it's just recover and play. So we're looking forward to a week of full training."

On the team feeling tired...

"I don't want to say tiredness. I don't think that was the reason why this result was what it was. I think we do have a smaller squad, I guess you could say, and we run our horses pretty hard. But I think the staff has done an amazing job getting everyone a part of the group, whether it was through the leagues cup or into the league's play of playing meaningful minutes across the board. So again, I think this was just a situation where we have things to learn."

On having a sequence of crucial saves...

"I think on that one [play] it'd just run and try to block the ball."

On what he thought on the two goals...

"I think the first goal is where maybe the ball isn't where we want it or is predictable to where it's going to be going. But then I think it's getting the numbers back into spots where we're not just idly running towards the ball when a guy is running behind us. And those are things that by and large throughout the season we've done a really good job. So again, it's little moments against a team that like to be very opportunistic in transition. They're going to punish you and I think [Darren] Yapi did a really good job on both goals."

In frustration after the Rapids' second goal...

"There was one earlier in the game where he [referee Greg Dopka] where he did a similar thing, so for me it's the self-awareness and spatial awareness from the referee also matters to how big games are played and that was one that I think, certainly myself, but the rest of the guys were frustrated with."

On what the team can do to break down an opponent's five-man back lines...

"We are seeing a lot of that [five-man back line], but again, like I touched on, we had 20 shots and ten on goal. It wasn't as if it was that off-color. It's more about the last little cutting edge of finishing or putting the ball in an area where it gives our guys a chance. Making [Zack] Steffen make a save versus it maybe not going on goal. So all those little things will start to sharpen up the more training time we have."

On Zack Steffen making several saves and if there is frustration on missing opportunities...

"I wouldn't say frustrated by that specifically. When you lose, you are upset. It's one where we are going to sit there and look at what we can improve on and those are again moments in the game where when it's on goal and he has to parry a save into a difficult area, time and time again we have seen that that's generated goals for us. So it's consistently doing that."

On his 350 MLS career starts...

"It's a round number. That's fine wine right here, baby. Honestly, I don't really understand how they do all the statistics and what this even means. So again, it's great to do this for my job. I really love it and 350 is cool. 350 more to go."

On Minnesota United Make-A-Wish kid Tommy Schweinitz's goal to start the game...

"He [Tommy Schweinitz] is a showman, that kid is unbelievable. He was great at training yesterday and today, what a moment for him and his family. We got to meet. Just special to get to know him even in the brief amount of time that we had. But then just watching his face and seeing the moment that he had today and the experience was the stuff that truly, dreams are made of."

On Minnesota United Make-A-Wish signing Tommy Schweinitz's goal celebration...

"That's what I am saying! The presence and the aura that he [MNUFC Make-A-Wish's Tommy Schweinitz] was pretty special. You could just see the emotion on his face when he was getting subbed off, like 'yeah I did it right', which was really fun to see."

FORWARD TANI OLUWASEYI

On his thoughts on the game...

"It's tough. I think if we win this game, we could've gotten second [place], so emotions are high right now. It was a home game that was very winnable for us, and I think we might look back on this and say it was a missed opportunity, but you win some, lose some."

On if the team will use this frustration in the upcoming match against Seattle Sounders FC...

"I think the most important thing is never be too high or too low and not get too emotionally invested in games and in moments that happen like this, I think we just have to do our best to forget this one and go into the next game with the same mentality that we try to go into every game with and just face that game and all of the challenges it's going to bring."

On tonight's scoring chances...

"I think there's a couple that we probably want back. There's one I know I would want back, too. If we finish, even down two nothing, if we finish some of those where we're tied two [to] two and then we're chasing the game for the win. So it's moments like that that I think win championships, and we said at half that we needed guys to grab the game by the neck, and I don't think we did that enough. It's one of those we'll look back on."

On if there was more that head coach Eric Ramsay said at halftime...

"No, He said we played well. I think we had a good first half. [We] could've scored a couple [goals]. I think if we go up one goal, the game comes out differently, but [as] a team on the road, you go in tied, it's always going to be tougher in the second half than it's in the first half."

On his performances this year, surpassing his goals and assists stats...

"I don't really care about it right now. I mean if I get the goal and we come back and win, it's cool. But to get it in a two [to] one loss doesn't really mean much."

On his thoughts on Wil Trapp's suggested adjustments...

"We had 60% possession in this game, and in the past, when we've had this much possession, we haven't had as many chances on goal as we have. So, I'd probably say today's a good day in terms of what we want to look like in the future, and I think if you look back on the game and some of the clear-cut chances that we've had, if we finish some of those, we probably have three or four goals with 60% possession. I think that's the team that we think we can grow into. So, I think it's just moments. We've been getting beaten by moments week in, week out, so if we can just tighten up on those little things, whether it's set pieces, whether it's transition moments, then it could go a long way to helping us out."

On the Colorado Rapids' second goal and the positioning of the referee...

"I think Wil [Trapp] said it, we're not playing basketball. You're not on the other team and it's not only us, it happened to Vancouver [Whitecaps FC] last year as well where you're a referee. You're supposed to be in the best position possible to let the game flow and you're directly affecting the play and directly affecting our guy being able to get to the ball. I think it has to be a drop ball, has to be something else. You can't just act like it didn't happen because 'maybe my guy wouldn't have gotten it.' It affects the play so something else should happen, not them going down to score and him [the referee] acting like he didn't do anything."

On how he felt being a part of Tommy Schweinitz's appearance for the club...

"I've spent quite a bit of time with Tommy over the last month or so. I was lucky enough to go to his house and see him at practice yesterday. The one thing I said to him is regardless of everything he's been through, he still has a light in him, he's still very happy, he's a very happy kid. He has his whole future ahead of him and he hasn't let the circumstances that he's been presented with affect how he is around other people [and] affect how he is in general. I think it's just so inspirational, and I was close to tears seeing him really enjoy the moment and really soak it up. I was just so happy for him because I know how excited he was for this day, and I hope it was everything he dreamed of."

On Tommy Schweinitz's goal celebration...

"When he threw the crutches, I was like 'Okay, he's really sending it!' He did a little bit of Tommy time, so it was nice, and I'm just really happy for him and happy for his family. They're incredible people that I've been lucky enough to be around so much this past month, so I wish him the best, and I'll probably stay in touch with his family moving forward, so it's pretty cool."







