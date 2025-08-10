Darren Yapi Earns First MLS Brace in Road Victory over Minnesota United
August 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
F Darren Yapi recorded his first MLS brace, scoring in the 60th and 70th minutes for his fifth and sixth goals of the season.
F Rafael Navarro delivered his third assist of the season on the Rapids second goal.
Navarro has a goal contribution in four consecutive MLS regular season matches (2G, 2A).
The forward now has nine goal contributions in his last ten appearances across all competitions (7G, 2A).
D Sam Vines delivered his second assist of the season on the match's opening goal.
M Cole Bassett recorded his 120th regular-season start for the club, moving past Paul Bravo for sole possession of 10th place on the club's all-time starts list.
D Noah Cobb surpassed 2,000 regular season minutes in MLS.
Starting XI
Zack Steffen, Sam Vines, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø (C), Oliver Larraz, Rafael Navarro, Ian Murphy (Keegan Rosenberry 78'), Calvin Harris (Ted Ku-DiPietro 78'), Cole Bassett, Noah Cobb, Darren Yapi
Substitutes
Nico Hansen, Alex Harris, Sydney Wathuta, Daouda Amadou, Wayne Frederick, Sam Bassett
