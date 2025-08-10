Clip Notes- A Queen City Sweep Completed

August 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

For much of the first 70 minutes of the match, FC Cincinnati was on the ascendancy and it looked like the home team snagging the three points was all but inevitable.

A Brian Anunga stamp to Djibril Diani's thigh, a Kristijan Kahlina masterclass and a Wilfried Zaha 85th minute volley changed all that. A mixed bag of results in the 2025 edition of Leagues Cup and the loss of a star player like midfielder Pep Biel did not deter The Crown from completing their fifth-straight MLS league win.Reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina made seven saves in total against FC Cincinnati including a point blank save in the final minute of the match that secured the three points.It was Kahlina's seventh clean sheet of the 2025 campaign.

Forward Wilfried Zaha, filling in for Pep Biel at the top of the midfield three, secured his ninth-straight match with a goal contribution when he fired a strike off the volley that found its way past FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

The win for The Crown, the fourth on the road this season, starts a crucial nine-match stretch run to the Playoffs with an important three points. A match against Real Salt Lake back at Bank of America Stadium on August 16 is next up for The Crown, who will look to extend their Club-record winning streak to six matches.

