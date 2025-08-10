Clip Notes- A Queen City Sweep Completed
August 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
For much of the first 70 minutes of the match, FC Cincinnati was on the ascendancy and it looked like the home team snagging the three points was all but inevitable.
A Brian Anunga stamp to Djibril Diani's thigh, a Kristijan Kahlina masterclass and a Wilfried Zaha 85th minute volley changed all that. A mixed bag of results in the 2025 edition of Leagues Cup and the loss of a star player like midfielder Pep Biel did not deter The Crown from completing their fifth-straight MLS league win.Reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina made seven saves in total against FC Cincinnati including a point blank save in the final minute of the match that secured the three points.It was Kahlina's seventh clean sheet of the 2025 campaign.
Forward Wilfried Zaha, filling in for Pep Biel at the top of the midfield three, secured his ninth-straight match with a goal contribution when he fired a strike off the volley that found its way past FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano.
The win for The Crown, the fourth on the road this season, starts a crucial nine-match stretch run to the Playoffs with an important three points. A match against Real Salt Lake back at Bank of America Stadium on August 16 is next up for The Crown, who will look to extend their Club-record winning streak to six matches.
NEXT AT HOME:
AUGUST 16 // CHARLOTTE vs. SALT LAKE
The action is back for Charlotte FC! The Crown takes on Real Salt Lake on August 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 10, 2025
- Minnesota United Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Colorado Rapids - Minnesota United FC
- Clip Notes- A Queen City Sweep Completed - Charlotte FC
- CLTFC wins fifth straight MLS match; sweep Cincy in Queen City Derby - Charlotte FC
- Down to 10 Men, FC Cincinnati Succumbs to Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
- RSL Falls 2-1 at New York Red Bulls as Early Gozo Goal, Cabral PK Save Unable to Overcome Chaotic Ending - Real Salt Lake
- Darren Yapi Earns First MLS Brace in Road Victory over Minnesota United - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Third Short-Term Agreement for Match against Minnesota United - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Faces the LA Galaxy in Sunday Night Matchup at Dignity Health Sports Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- Preston Judd's stoppage-time goal propels Quakes to victory over second-place 'Caps - San Jose Earthquakes
- White scores his 100th career goal in setback - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Clip Notes- A Queen City Sweep Completed
- CLTFC wins fifth straight MLS match; sweep Cincy in Queen City Derby
- Back to Regular Season: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at FC Cincinnati
- Clip Notes: Fighting Until the End in Leagues Cup
- CLTFC defeats 5-time Liga MX Champions in League Cup finale