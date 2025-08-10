Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road against Orlando City SC

August 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (12W-5L-6D, 42 points) fell 4-1 tonight in its visit to Orlando City SC.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch in Orlando with Óscar Ustari in goal; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen, and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Sergio Busquets and Yannick Bright started at the base in midfield; Tadeo Allende, Rodrigo De Paul, and Telasco Segovia playing further ahead; Luis Suárez led the team's attack.

Notably, Ustari marked his return from injury with his first appearance since Inter Miami's road game against FC Cincinnati on July 16.

Match Action

The hosts found an early opener in the second minute of play, with forward Luis Muriel scoring for Orlando.

Inter Miami equalized shortly after in the fifth minute, with Bright hammering home a first-time right-footed volley from the top of the box. The goal was the first one for the Club's First Team for the Italian midfielder.

Segovia came close to placing Inter Miami in the lead in the 41st minute, but his first-time right-footed shot from outside the box was saved at the near post.

Orlando reclaimed the lead in the second half, with Muriel scoring in the 50th minute, Martín Ojeda in the 58th minute, and Marco Pašalić in the 88th minute for the final 4-1 scoreline.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will return home to South Florida to host the LA Galaxy next Saturday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Stats

Possession:

ORL - 47.3%

MIA - 52.7%

Shots:

ORL - 22

MIA - 10

Saves:

ORL - 4

MIA - 8

Corners:

ORL - 5

MIA - 3

Fouls:

ORL - 9

MIA - 11







