White scores his 100th career goal in setback

August 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, CA - Down to 10 men after 27 minutes, Vancouver Whitecaps FC put up a valiant effort in a hard-fought 2-1 loss against San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Whitecaps (13W-6L-6D) are still in a strong position with nine MLS regular season matches left, six of which will be at home at BC Place, starting next Sunday, August 17 against Houston Dynamo FC.

Brian White came close to a spectacular strike 10 minutes into the match. Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter placed a high through ball past the centre line to White, who sprinted past defenders to crack a one-touch attempt barely wide of the post to wake up Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel.

Straight after, Berhalter had the same idea - to shoot from distance - with a 21-yard smash that deflected out of danger.

Though Whitecaps FC started well, defender Édier Ocampo was sent off from two highly questionable yellow card decisions from referee Tim Ford. This was the first Whitecaps FC match that Ford had officiated since the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

It was only the second red card issued to a Whitecaps FC player in 2025. From the 28th minute onwards, the 'Caps were down to 10 men.

Tate Johnson subbed on for J.C. Ngando to balance out the backline.

The Blue and White only allowed one shot on target in the first half, which came from Earthquakes forward Cristian Espinoza. The Argentine international hit a swerving long-range drive on goal that an outstretched Takaoka slid to deny.

For the second 45, Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen put in veteran forward Daniel Ríos.

But the Quakes received a break. After Takaoka leapt to deny a goal, the ball was moved back to San Jose forward Vitor Costa. As he juked to make room at the top of the box, Costa fell down, putting referee Tim Ford back in the spotlight with a penalty kick decision. Despite being called to the monitor by the Video Assistant Referee, insisting on a clear and obvious error, Ford upheld his decision after a VAR review.

Striker Josef Martinez stepped up to drive in the opener off the left post for a 1-0 lead.

The 'Caps almost equalized immediately through the brilliance of winger Jayden Nelson. He turned on the jets to streak down the left wing and then fed an exquisite chip to set up a wide-open Ríos in the centre of the box. San Jose goalkeeper Daniel won this battle of the Daniels; his challenge thwarted the golden opportunity.

On the next rush, Nelson then pulled off an expert dribble and followed up with a low smash, which was again saved by the Quakes 'keeper.

Back to White, seeking his 100th career goal for club and country. In the 88th minute, he took his teammates on his shoulders. Off a Blackmon looping through ball, White pulled off a sublime first touch, and finished cooly to find an equalizer, 1-1.

But the Quakes responded, during an unexpected 11 minutes of stoppage time. DeJuan Jones set up Preston Judd's winning volley under the crossbar for the 2-1 final.

Up next, Whitecaps FC head to Hamilton, Ontario, for the first leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship semifinal against Canadian Premier League side Forge FC on Wednesday, August 13 at 4 p.m. PT, live on OneSoccer.

Following that match, the 'Caps return to BC Place to host Houston Dynamo FC on Sunday, August 17. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Tim Ford

Attendance: 16,356

Scoring Summary

54' - SJ - Josef Martinez (penalty kick)

88' - VAN - Brian White (Tristan Blackmon)

90'+4 - SJ - Preston Judd (DeJuan Jones)

Cautions

20' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

27' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

32' - SJ - Daniel Munie

61' - SJ - Dave Romney

73' - VAN - Mathías Laborda

77' - SJ - Mark-Anthony Kaye

81' - SJ - Bruno Wilson

90'+10 - SJ - Cristian Espinoza

Ejection

27' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

Statistics

Possession: SJ 56.7% - VAN 43.3%

Shots: SJ 16 - VAN 8

Shots on Goal: SJ 5 - VAN 3

Saves: SJ 2 - VAN 3

Fouls: SJ 10 - VAN 11

Offsides: SJ 2 - VAN 3

Corners: SJ 5 - VAN 3

San Jose Earthquakes

42.Daniel; 5.Daniel Munie, 4.Bruno Wilson, 12.Dave Romney; 22.DeJuan Jones, 14.Mark-Anthony Kaye, 34.Beau Leroux (19.Preston Judd 81'), 94.Vitor Costa (2.Jamar Ricketts 90'+3); 10.Cristian Espinoza, 9.Cristian Arango (11.Ousseni Bouda 81'), 17.Josef Martinez (21.Noel Buck 81')

Substitutes not used

36.Earl Edwards Jr., 20.Nick Fernandez, 24.Nick Lima, 25.Max Floriani, 26.Rodrigues

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 2.Mathías Laborda (12.Belal Halbouni 86'); 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (6.Ralph Priso 75'), 26.J.C. Ngando (28.Tate Johnson 34'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (14.Daniel Ríos HT), 24.Brian White ©, 7.Jayden Nelson (59.Jeevan Badwal 86')

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 32.Isaac Boehmer, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 42.Nelson Pierre







