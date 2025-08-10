Sounders FC Faces the LA Galaxy in Sunday Night Matchup at Dignity Health Sports Park

August 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - After recording a 3-0-0 record in Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One play, Seattle Sounders FC returns to MLS action to take on the LA Galaxy on Sunday, August 10 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

In league play, the Rave Green sit in fourth place in the West with 38 points (10-6-8), most recently drawing 2-2 with Atlanta United FC on July 26. LA Galaxy sit in 15th place in the West with 16 points (3-14-7), most recently drawing 3-3 with LAFC on July 19.

Sunday marks the 48th meeting in the regular season and playoffs, making the Galaxy Seattle's most-played opponent. The Rave Green lead the all-time series 17-16-14. The last time the two clubs met was in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final, which saw the Galaxy earn a 1-0 victory. LA Galaxy went on to win the 2024 MLS Cup.

Following Sunday's match, Seattle travels to take on Minnesota United FC on Saturday, August 16 at Allianz Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Josh Eastern & Jamie Watson

Talent (Spanish): Jesús Acosta & Carlos Suarez

National Broadcast (English): FS1

Talent: Mike Watts & Devon Kerr

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Jackson Felts, Brad Evans & Michelle Ludtka

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Keely Dunning & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







