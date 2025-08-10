RSL Falls 2-1 at New York Red Bulls as Early Gozo Goal, Cabral PK Save Unable to Overcome Chaotic Ending

August 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - Real Salt Lake (9-12-4, 31 points, 10th West) fell 2-1 in its first visit to Sports Illustrated Stadium in six years to New York Red Bulls (10-10-6, 36 points, 10th East) with chaotic, high-pressure final moments of the match decided by a stoppage-time penalty kick, two ejections and mass confusion.

Watch / Listen to RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni, Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral and Striker Zavier Gozo following the 2-1 loss on Sunday, August 10, 2025

RSL boss Pablo Mastroeni made four personnel changes from Wednesday's 1-0 win over Liga MX side Querétaro to close out its Leagues Cup 2025 run. Mastroeni reintroduced German-born right-back Noel Caliskan, who had started 14 consecutive matches before his injury against Club América. Portuguese Designated Player Diogo Gonçalves also returned to the midfield. Two RSL Academy products featured in the starting XI: defender Justen Glad and 18-year-old striker Zavier Gozo.

Featured in the starting lineup yet again was "Iron Man" goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, wearing the captain's armband for the 14th consecutive match and standing as the only RSL player to start all 30 of the Claret-and-Cobalt's games across multiple competitions this year. Cabral has played every minute of the 2025 campaign so far, all 2,700 total minutes, including his historic penalty-shootout performance, where he made three saves against Liga MX powerhouse Club América.

While the match began with some early pressure on the RSL defense, the game opened up in the 3rd minute with a perfect pass from Diego Luna, played upfield and through the defense to striker William Agada, who took a touch before shoveling the ball out right to Gozo, who's one-touch shot went through the legs of Red Bulls goalkeeper and into the back of the net.The goal added to Gozo's growing tally, his third of the season, and gave Agada his second assist in RSL colors.

While the visitors managed a few breakaway chances in the attacking third, the match remained largely a defensive battle, with RSL's back line and midfield working in sync to disrupt RBNY's offensive efforts. The hustle paid off, as the Claret-and-Cobalt headed into the locker room with a 1-0 lead.

The second half began much like the first, with RBNY applying intense pressure and forcing RSL to stay compact defensively. Despite the effort, the home squad managed to break through in the 53rd minute, leveling the score at 1-1 as Emil Forsberg set up Erik Maxim Choupo-Moting

Mastroeni made his first substitutions of the match in the 64th minute, bringing on midfielder Pablo Ruiz and newly-signed Designated Player Rwan Cruz, who made his MLS debut off the bench. The fresh legs made an immediate impact, helping Real Salt Lake find more cohesion on the pitch and create new opportunities moving into the attacking third.

In the 81st minute, RBNY was awarded a penalty kick, threatening to break the deadlock late in the match. But once again, Cabral came up huge, making the penalty save and continuing his outstanding form in penalty situations, denying three regulation penalties faced in five attempts this season. The veteran goalkeeper has been a wall from the spot all year, especially over the past few weeks.

Just four minutes later, the match took another dramatic turn when Luna was shown a controversial second yellow card, resulting in a red card ejection and leaving RSL to play a man down. However, the decision was later taken to VAR after play restarted, where it was determined that Kyle Duncan of the Red Bulls had violently fouled Luna, leading to a red card for Duncan as well. The match would then conclude the eight minutes of stoppage time with both sides reduced to ten men.

The closing minutes of the match continued to be filled with drama, as RBNY was awarded a second penalty kick following an ignored NYRB handball and offside, taking the late lead. Despite the result, RSL stayed composed, battling through the tense final moments with grit and determination.

The Claret-and-Cobalt return to the east coast for a second consecutive road weekend next Saturday to face Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 PM MT and will be streaming on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY:

RSL: Zavier Gozo (William Agada) 3': With a through ball from Luna, Agada was able to take a touch and find space before passing the ball to the right side of the box for a progressing Gozo, who took a right footed shot sending it through the keepers legs and into the back left side of the net.

RBNY: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Emil Forsberg) 53': Forsberg received the ball at the top of the box and took a touch past a defender before crossing the ball for Choupo-Moting, who poked the ball with his right foot into the back of the net.

RBNY: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Unassisted) 90+9': After being awarded a penalty kick, Choupo-Moting sent his second PK of the match into the back of the net with his right foot.

NOTES FROM RBNY 2: 1 RSL

RSL has now scored first in 18 of 30 games in all competitions this year. With today's loss, RSL is now 9W-5L-4T (W-T-L) when drawing first blood.

The goal by Gozo in the 3rd minute is the first by an RSL player at Sports Illustrated Stadium/Red Bull Arena in MLS play since July 27, 2013.

With his MLS debut tonight, Cruz is now the 225th player in RSL's all-time MLS history and the 11th debutant this season for the club.

RSL MF is suspended next Saturday at Charlotte even if his red card is rescinded, as his first yellow for dissent following the initial VAR decision creates a caution accumulation suspension for the 21-year-old playmaker. Luna will return to action on Saturday, August 23, in RSL's next home match against Minnesota.

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral ©; Noel Caliskan, Justen Glad, Brayan Vera, Sam Junqua; Diogo Gonçalves, Braian Ojeda (Pablo Ruiz, 64'), Emeka Eneli (Johnny Russell, 90+11'), Diego Luna; William Agada (Rwan Cruz, 64'), Zavier Gozo

Subs not used: Max Kerkvliet, Dominik Marczuk, Bode Hidalgo, Ari Piol, Philip Quinton, Alex Katranis

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

New York Red Bulls (4-2-3-1): Aj Marcucci; Kyle Duncan, Sean Nealis, Alexander Hack (Tim Parker, 46'), Raheem Edwards; Ronald Donkor (Peter Stroud, 64'), Daniel Edelman; Wikelman Carmona (Julian Hall, 46'), Emil Forsberg © (Dylan Nealis, 90+1'), Mohammed Sofo (Serge Ngoma, 72'); Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Subs not used: Carlos Coronel, Marcelo Morales, Wiktor Bogacz, Omar Valencia

Head Coach: Sandro Schwarz

Stats Summary: RBNY / RSL

Shots: 24 / 6

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Saves: 5 / 2

Corner Kicks: 5 / 0

Fouls: 16 / 11

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RBNY: Ronald Donkor (Yellow Card - 59')

RSL: Zavier Gozo (Yellow Card - 77')

RBNY: Sean Nealis (Yellow Card - 77')

RSL: Diego Luna (Yellow Card - 83')

RSL: Diego Luna (Yellow Card - 85')

RSL: Diego Luna (Red Card - 85')

RBNY: Kyle Duncan (Red Card - 90')







