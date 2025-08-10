Down to 10 Men, FC Cincinnati Succumbs to Charlotte FC

August 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati dropped a 1-0 result to Charlotte FC on Sunday night at TQL Stadium.

The Orange and Blue finish Matchday 28 in second place in the Eastern Conference at 15-7-4 (49 points). Charlotte improved to 13-11-2 (41 points).

FC Cincinnati went down a man in the 70th minute after VAR review determined Tah Brian Anunga committed a serious foul offense on a tackle. Up a man, Charlotte's Wilfried Zaha netted the night's lone goal in the 85th minute.

The Orange and Blue head west next Saturday, August 16 to take on the Portland Timbers. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

FC Cincinnati return home Saturday, August 23 against New York City FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

GAME NOTES

- Goalkeeper Roman Celentano became FC Cincinnati's all-time leader in minutes played.

- Saturday marked the seventh sellout of TQL Stadium this season.

- Kévin Denkey came on as a substitute, making his first appearance since July 12.

- FC Cincinnati were shown a red card for the second time this season (Gilberto Flores: March 15 at Charlotte FC, 83rd minute).

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC

Date: August 10, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)

Kickoff: 6:10 p.m. ET

Weather: 88 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-0-0

CLT: 0-1-1

CIN - None

CLT - Wilfried Zaha (Toklomati) 85'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Luca Orellano (Ender Echenique 46'), Lukas Engel (Kévin Denkey 88'), Matt Miazga (C), Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin (Alvas Powell 88'), Tah Brian Anunga, Pavel Bucha, Evander, Gerardo Valenzuela (Stiven Jimenez 73'), Kei Kamara (Brad Smith 73')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Gilberto Flores, Nick Hagglund, Teenage Hadebe

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

CLT: Kristijan Kahlina, Nathan Byrne (Nick Scardina 88'), Tim Ream (C), Adilson Malanda, Bill Tuiloma (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 52'), Liel Abada (Eryk Williamson 80'), Wilfried Zaha, Brandt Bronico, Kerwin Vargas, Djibril Diani, Idan Toklomati

Substitutes not used: David Bingham, Andrew Privett, Nikola Petkovic, Tyger Smalls, Brandon Cambridge, Jack Neeley

Head Coach: Dean Smith

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/CLT

Shots: 16 / 8

Shots on Goal: 7 / 4

Saves: 3 / 7

Corner Kicks: 5 / 2

Fouls: 11 / 15

Offside: 2 / 0

Possession: 51.4 / 48.6

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Lukas Engel (Yellow Card) 62'

CIN - Gerardo Valenzuela (Yellow Card) 64'

CIN - Tah Brian Anunga (Red Card) 70'

CLT - Eryk Williamson (Yellow Card) 82'

CLT - Kerwin Vargas (Yellow Card) 90'+7

CIN - Evander (Yellow Card) 90'+8

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Filip Dujic

Ast. Referees: Ryan Graves, Andrew Bigelow

Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Fotis Bozakos

AVAR: Craig Lowry







