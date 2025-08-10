Down to 10 Men, FC Cincinnati Succumbs to Charlotte FC
August 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati dropped a 1-0 result to Charlotte FC on Sunday night at TQL Stadium.
The Orange and Blue finish Matchday 28 in second place in the Eastern Conference at 15-7-4 (49 points). Charlotte improved to 13-11-2 (41 points).
FC Cincinnati went down a man in the 70th minute after VAR review determined Tah Brian Anunga committed a serious foul offense on a tackle. Up a man, Charlotte's Wilfried Zaha netted the night's lone goal in the 85th minute.
The Orange and Blue head west next Saturday, August 16 to take on the Portland Timbers. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.
FC Cincinnati return home Saturday, August 23 against New York City FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.
GAME NOTES
- Goalkeeper Roman Celentano became FC Cincinnati's all-time leader in minutes played.
- Saturday marked the seventh sellout of TQL Stadium this season.
- Kévin Denkey came on as a substitute, making his first appearance since July 12.
- FC Cincinnati were shown a red card for the second time this season (Gilberto Flores: March 15 at Charlotte FC, 83rd minute).
FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC
Date: August 10, 2025
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)
Kickoff: 6:10 p.m. ET
Weather: 88 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
CIN: 0-0-0
CLT: 0-1-1
CIN - None
CLT - Wilfried Zaha (Toklomati) 85'
LINEUPS
CIN: Roman Celentano, Luca Orellano (Ender Echenique 46'), Lukas Engel (Kévin Denkey 88'), Matt Miazga (C), Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin (Alvas Powell 88'), Tah Brian Anunga, Pavel Bucha, Evander, Gerardo Valenzuela (Stiven Jimenez 73'), Kei Kamara (Brad Smith 73')
Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Gilberto Flores, Nick Hagglund, Teenage Hadebe
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
CLT: Kristijan Kahlina, Nathan Byrne (Nick Scardina 88'), Tim Ream (C), Adilson Malanda, Bill Tuiloma (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 52'), Liel Abada (Eryk Williamson 80'), Wilfried Zaha, Brandt Bronico, Kerwin Vargas, Djibril Diani, Idan Toklomati
Substitutes not used: David Bingham, Andrew Privett, Nikola Petkovic, Tyger Smalls, Brandon Cambridge, Jack Neeley
Head Coach: Dean Smith
STATS SUMMARY: CIN/CLT
Shots: 16 / 8
Shots on Goal: 7 / 4
Saves: 3 / 7
Corner Kicks: 5 / 2
Fouls: 11 / 15
Offside: 2 / 0
Possession: 51.4 / 48.6
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CIN - Lukas Engel (Yellow Card) 62'
CIN - Gerardo Valenzuela (Yellow Card) 64'
CIN - Tah Brian Anunga (Red Card) 70'
CLT - Eryk Williamson (Yellow Card) 82'
CLT - Kerwin Vargas (Yellow Card) 90'+7
CIN - Evander (Yellow Card) 90'+8
OFFICIALS
Referee: Filip Dujic
Ast. Referees: Ryan Graves, Andrew Bigelow
Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk
VAR: Fotis Bozakos
AVAR: Craig Lowry
Major League Soccer Stories from August 10, 2025
- Minnesota United Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Colorado Rapids - Minnesota United FC
- Clip Notes- A Queen City Sweep Completed - Charlotte FC
- CLTFC wins fifth straight MLS match; sweep Cincy in Queen City Derby - Charlotte FC
- Down to 10 Men, FC Cincinnati Succumbs to Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
- RSL Falls 2-1 at New York Red Bulls as Early Gozo Goal, Cabral PK Save Unable to Overcome Chaotic Ending - Real Salt Lake
- Darren Yapi Earns First MLS Brace in Road Victory over Minnesota United - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Third Short-Term Agreement for Match against Minnesota United - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Faces the LA Galaxy in Sunday Night Matchup at Dignity Health Sports Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- Preston Judd's stoppage-time goal propels Quakes to victory over second-place 'Caps - San Jose Earthquakes
- White scores his 100th career goal in setback - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Down to 10 Men, FC Cincinnati Succumbs to Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Celebrate 10th Anniversary in Return to MLS Action and Host Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire an International Roster Slot from Real Salt Lake
- Orange and Blue Return Home for Monday Night Meeting against Crown Legacy FC
- FC Cincinnati Stuck to Their Plan But Close Leagues Cup 2025 with a 2-1 Loss to Chivas Guadalajara