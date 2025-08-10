CLTFC wins fifth straight MLS match; sweep Cincy in Queen City Derby

August 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Notes:

Charlotte FC has scored in 21 straight matches across all competitions including 14 multi-goal performances

Wilfried Zaha's game winning goal was his ninth consecutive match with a goal contribution; he now has seven goals and nine assists on the season. He currently holds the second longest streak in MLS for goal contributions in consecutive matches

The Crown remain five points clear of the playoff line with eight games to play; return home for two pivotal matches against Real Salt Lake and New York Red Bulls

Kristijan Kahlina made seven saves in a man of the match performance; he's put together sterling performances against FCC this season totaling 15 saves against the Garys Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Season - Match 26

Location: TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, OH

Attendance: 25,513

Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith, Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina - link

Stats: Please Click - link

FC Cincinnati Starting XI: Celentano, Yedlin, Engel, Robinson, Miazga, Orellano, Evander, Anunga, Bucha, Kamara, Valenzuela

Substitutions: Echenique (46'), Smith (73'), Jimenez (73'), Powell (88'), Denkey (88')

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Tuiloma, Malanda, Ream, Byrne, Bronico, Diani, Zaha, Abada, Toklomati, Vargas

Substitutions: Marshall-Rutty (52'), Williamson (78'), Scardina (88')

Goals:

85' - CLT - Zaha (Assist: Toklomati)

Discipline:

62' - FCC - Engel (Yellow)

64' - FCC - Valenzuela (Yellow)

70' - FCC - Anunga (Yellow)

82' - CLT - Williamson (Yellow)

90'+7' - CLT - Vargas (Yellow)

90'+8' - FCC - Evander (Yellow)







Major League Soccer Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.