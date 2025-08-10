CLTFC wins fifth straight MLS match; sweep Cincy in Queen City Derby
August 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Notes:
Charlotte FC has scored in 21 straight matches across all competitions including 14 multi-goal performances
Wilfried Zaha's game winning goal was his ninth consecutive match with a goal contribution; he now has seven goals and nine assists on the season. He currently holds the second longest streak in MLS for goal contributions in consecutive matches
The Crown remain five points clear of the playoff line with eight games to play; return home for two pivotal matches against Real Salt Lake and New York Red Bulls
Kristijan Kahlina made seven saves in a man of the match performance; he's put together sterling performances against FCC this season totaling 15 saves against the Garys Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Season - Match 26
Location: TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, OH
Attendance: 25,513
Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith, Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina - link
Stats: Please Click - link
FC Cincinnati Starting XI: Celentano, Yedlin, Engel, Robinson, Miazga, Orellano, Evander, Anunga, Bucha, Kamara, Valenzuela
Substitutions: Echenique (46'), Smith (73'), Jimenez (73'), Powell (88'), Denkey (88')
Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Tuiloma, Malanda, Ream, Byrne, Bronico, Diani, Zaha, Abada, Toklomati, Vargas
Substitutions: Marshall-Rutty (52'), Williamson (78'), Scardina (88')
Goals:
85' - CLT - Zaha (Assist: Toklomati)
Discipline:
62' - FCC - Engel (Yellow)
64' - FCC - Valenzuela (Yellow)
70' - FCC - Anunga (Yellow)
82' - CLT - Williamson (Yellow)
90'+7' - CLT - Vargas (Yellow)
90'+8' - FCC - Evander (Yellow)
