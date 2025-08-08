FC Dallas Transfers Midfielder Luciano Acosta to Brazilian Side Fluminense FC

August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas today announced the permanent transfer of Luciano "Lucho" Acosta to Fluminense FC of Brazil's Série A. Per team policy, terms of the deal will remain undisclosed.

"Signing Lucho Acosta was a calculated move for our club, and we were excited about what he could bring to FC Dallas. His legacy in MLS is undeniable, and while this chapter was shorter than we imagined, we respect Lucho's desire to be closer to home and thank him for his contributions this season," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "As we look ahead, this move gives us the opportunity to reshape our roster and continue building a team that plays with purpose, pride, and intensity."

Acosta signed with FC Dallas on Feb. 12, 2025, and debuted with the club in Dallas' 2-1 Texas Derby win versus the Houston Dynamo FC. At the time of Acosta's arrival, the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player marked the largest cash-for-player trade in Major League Soccer history.

"This transfer opens both roster and financial flexibility," said FC Dallas Chief Soccer Officer André Zanotta. "We remain committed to building a squad that aligns with our long-term vision: dynamic, competitive, and committed to our style of play. We're focused on making smart additions that elevate our team and reflect the ambition of this club."

With the Burn, he made 21 appearances, recorded five goals and an assist. On March 29, he became the seventh player in MLS to record at least 75 goals and 75 assists with his goal against Sporting Kansas City. Throughout the 2025 MLS Season, he accumulated three Team of the Matchday honors with the Hoops (Bench Week 5 and 6, Starting XI Week 19), the second most on the team behind Petar Musa. The Argentinian reached 300 domestic appearances in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against AV ALTA FC on May 7, 2025. After nine seasons in MLS, Acosta departs with 272 MLS regular season games played, 77 goals, and 98 assists across three clubs.

Acosta leads the FC Cincinnati record books as the club's all-time leader in goals and assists, with 54 goals and 62 assists since arriving to the Queen City in 2021. Acosta led Cincinnati to its first MLS Supporters' Shield in 2023 and was named the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player, and earned selections to the MLS Best XI in 2022, 2023, and 2024. He captained the MLS All-Star teams in 2023 and 2024 and led MLS with 31 goal contributions in 2023 (17 goals, 14 assists). Acosta is also one of only six players in MLS history to record three or more seasons with at least 10 goals and 10 assists.

Acosta first appeared in MLS with D.C. United on loan in 2016, a move made permanent after the season. During his time with D.C. United, he helped the team reach the MLS Cup Playoffs three times, making 137 appearances across all competitions from 2016 to 2019. He was named to the 2018 MLS Best XI after scoring 10 goals and adding 17 assists in 33 MLS regular-season appearances.

Acosta began his professional career with Boca Juniors in 2014, making 27 appearances across all competitions. In 2015, he joined Estudiantes, where he made 38 appearances and scored two goals.

Fluminense FC plays in the Brasileirão, the first division of soccer in Brazil. Fluminense recently participated in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, placing second in Group F, and making it to the semi-final, eventually falling to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup champions, Chelsea FC.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas permanently transfers midfielder Luciano Acosta to Fluminense FC.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.