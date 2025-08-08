Earthquakes Announce Autism Awareness Night on August 17 vs. San Diego FC
August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they will host Autism Awareness Night on Sunday, Aug. 17, at PayPal Park, when they take on San Diego Football Club. Kickoff will take place at 4 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and via local radio on KSFO 810 AM and KZSF 1370 AM La Kaliente.
Sensory kits will be available upon request, with fans also having access to a sensory room throughout the match. Fans are encouraged to bring any personal items that may help ensure everyone's comfort and enjoyment. The first 200 fans to purchase discounted Autism Awareness Night special event tickets will receive a limited-edition poster, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the following local Autism organizations, many of which will be present in the Epicenter on match day to share information:
Autism Society San Francisco - Autism Society San Francisco Bay Area (SFASA) is a grassroots, volunteer-run nonprofit organization of parents, family members, friends and professionals striving to build a stronger, more connected and influential Bay Area autism community. Rather than serving as a direct service provider to people with autism, SFASA acts as a hub for the broader autism community. Their activities include information, networking and education, and advocacy.
Morgan Autism Center - Since its founding in 1969, Morgan Autism Center has implemented a person-centered approach that believes their students can learn. Their innovative approach is built upon developing strong trust-based relationships with their students and adult clients, a unique rotational model with deeply embedded communication supports, and a positive approach to behavior.
Spire Autism - Spire Autism helps children and young adults with autism improve social, communication, academic, and independent living skills through play-based activities. Spire Autism embraces opportunities to engage and participate in communities that are looking to make a difference for those who need it most.
Sensor E - Sensor E aims to be a safe space, where one can truly be themselves. Through their Personalized Sensory Play Boxes, they engage individuals in activities that will expand their creativity, explore different textiles that may present new interest, and expand their imagination, all while having fun.
San Andreas Regional Center - San Andreas Regional Center is a community-based, private nonprofit corporation funded by the State of California to serve people with developmental disabilities as required by the Lanterman Developmental Disabilities Act. San Andreas provides diagnostic and prevention services to help ameliorate developmental disabilities.
College of Adaptive Arts - College of Adaptive Arts, founded in 2009, provides a lifelong collegiate experience to adults with intellectual disabilities who historically have not had access to college education. Programs for this population are focused on vocational training, independent life skills, and the traditional day program model.
P.R.A.I.S.E Mentorship: P.R.A.I.S.E. Mentorship offers meaningful support for children, teens, and adults through workshops focused on personal growth, positive connection and whole-person wellness.
Autism Awareness Night special event tickets can be purchased HERE. For more information, including group ticket sales, please contact Alexis Lada at alada@sjearthquakes.com.
