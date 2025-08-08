Sounders FC to Host Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals on Wednesday, August 20
August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced the dates and times for the Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals, with Sounders FC set to host Liga MX side Club Puebla on Wednesday, August 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, TelevisiaUnivision, El Rey 1360 AM).
Seattle advanced to the Quarterfinals with a perfect 3-0-0 record in Phase One play - the only team in the tournament to win each of its three Phase One matches - knocking off Cruz Azul, Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana. Should the Rave Green advance to the Semifinals, it would play the winner of the LA Galaxy/Pachuca Quarterfinals match, also being played on August 20. Seattle would host Pachuca or travel to LA Galaxy for the potential Semifinals matchup.
This marks the second consecutive year that Seattle has advanced to the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals, falling 3-0 to LAFC in last year's edition of the tournament. Sounders FC also reached the Leagues Cup Final in 2021, losing 3-2 to Club León.
Brian Schmetzer's side returns to MLS action this weekend when it travels to face LA Galaxy on Sunday, August 10 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
