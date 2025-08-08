Toronto FC Loan Forward Charlie Sharp to Tampa Bay Rowdies

August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC today announced that the club has sent forward Charlie Sharp on loan to the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Sharp, 24, was originally selected 61st overall (third round) by Toronto FC in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft from Western Michigan University. During the 2024 season, the forward signed three short-term agreements with the First Team and made his TFC debut against Nashville SC on May 15, 2024. The Brighton, Michigan native signed a First Team contract on September 17, 2024, and has registered one assist in eight appearances for the Reds.

Prior to Toronto FC, the forward signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Toronto FC II on February 15, 2024. He recorded six goals and two assists in 24 appearances (19 starts) including his Young Reds debut against Columbus Crew 2 on April 7, 2024.

Sharp spent five seasons at Western Michigan University, where he registered 42 goals and 22 assists in 89 appearances, earning numerous accolades while with the Broncos. In his senior year, the forward led the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) as the country's leading goal-scorer in Division I (One) men's soccer with 19 goals. During his senior year campaign, Sharp was named as a finalist for the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy and became the first MAC Hermann Trophy finalist in Western Michigan's men's soccer program history.

