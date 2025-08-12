MNUFC Announces Updated Time for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal on Wednesday, September 17

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United, along with U.S. Soccer, today announced that the Wednesday, Sept. 17 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal at Allianz Field against Austin FC - originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT - will now kick at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Semifinal fixture in Saint Paul will be televised on the CBS Sports Network, streamed live on Paramount+ and can also be listened to locally on MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN.

Tickets for the Semifinal match are on sale now, and fans can purchase tickets. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative T-shirt, as the club looks to black out the entire stadium for this win-or-go-home matchup.







