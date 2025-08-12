Charlotte FC Acquires International Roster Slot from Toronto FC in Exchange for $175,000 General Allocation Money

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired a 2025 international roster slot from Toronto FC in exchange for $175,000 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Transaction: Charlotte FC acquires 2025 international roster slot from Toronto FC in exchange for $175,000 2025 General Allocation Money.







