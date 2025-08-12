National Women's Soccer League Announces Tickets for 2025 NWSL Championship at PayPal Park Now on Sale
August 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that tickets for the 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, are now on sale to the public. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official Ticketmaster site.
The 2025 NWSL Championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at San Jose's PayPal Park, home to Bay FC and Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT, and for the fourth straight year, the match will broadcast live in primetime on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.
TICKET SALES: Tickets for the 2025 NWSL Championship will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT. Prices start at $35, and tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
CHAMPIONSHIP VENUE: PayPal Park, 1123 Coleman Ave, San Jose, CA 95110
CHAMPIONSHIP DATE & TIME: Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, kickoff at 5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and streamed live on Paramount+.
