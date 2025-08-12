National Women's Soccer League Announces Tickets for 2025 NWSL Championship at PayPal Park Now on Sale

August 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that tickets for the 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, are now on sale to the public. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official Ticketmaster site.

The 2025 NWSL Championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at San Jose's PayPal Park, home to Bay FC and Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT, and for the fourth straight year, the match will broadcast live in primetime on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

TICKET SALES: Tickets for the 2025 NWSL Championship will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT. Prices start at $35, and tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

CHAMPIONSHIP VENUE: PayPal Park, 1123 Coleman Ave, San Jose, CA 95110

CHAMPIONSHIP DATE & TIME: Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, kickoff at 5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and streamed live on Paramount+.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.