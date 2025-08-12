Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from Charlotte FC
August 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has acquired $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Charlotte FC in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
