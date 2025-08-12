BEEUP Becomes Official Partner of the Inter Miami CF Academy

August 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







BEEUP, the honey-based fruit snack brand for active kids and families, co-founded by former athlete David Beckham and brand entrepreneur Shaun Neff, is proud to announce it is an Official Partner of Inter Miami CF Academy. As part of the partnership, BEEUP will support the Academy through key moments, including sponsoring games, tournaments, and team events throughout the year.

Enhancing the BEEUP and Inter Miami CF Academy partnership, Inter Miami CF First Team standout and Academy product Benjamin Cremaschi has joined the BEEUP squad as a brand ambassador. Twenty-year-old Cremaschi is a proud South Florida native who made history as the first player to progress from MLS NEXT to MLS NEXT Pro, to MLS, and debut for the USMNT. A Key Biscayne-raised Argentine-American, he became the youngest Inter Miami player to register a First Team assist and was ranked No. 2 on the 2023 MLS 22 Under 22 list. Cremaschi played youth soccer with Weston FC, winning the inaugural MLS NEXT Cup and earning the Golden Ball as best player. He was the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic squad in 2024.

To kick off the partnership, BEEUP hosted a VIP experience at Inter Miami CF Academy, bringing together a curated group of moms and their kids for an immersive brand celebration. The event featured a complete suite takeover and included a special appearance by professional soccer player and BEEUP ambassador Sydney Leroux, as well as creators Salomé Andrea and Jessi Malay. The day included a fully curated BEEUP activation for the kids at Inter Miami's Florida Blue Training Center where they got the opportunity to interact and test their skills with Inter Miami Academy players.

David Beckham, Co-Founder of BEEUP said "When I speak to young people about playing soccer, I always say that the two most important things are to work hard and have fun - and that is what BEEUP is all about. I am excited to see Inter Miami CF and BEEUP come together in this new partnership for the Academy."

"We're building something special with BEEUP, and this partnership represents the spirit and commitment to active lifestyle for kids at the heart of our brand," said Shaun Neff, Co-Founder of BEEUP. "This is just the beginning, and we're so excited to have such an incredible group to partner with."

Content from the partnership will be shared on Instagram @beeupsnacks and through BEEUP's social media throughout the season. BEEUP is available on the BEEUP website. Learn more at beeupsnacks.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.