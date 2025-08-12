Carson Locker Named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 22

August 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder Carson Locker has been named the MLS NEXT Rising Star of the Matchweek as part of MLS NEXT Pro's weekly awards for Matchweek 22, the league announced today.

Locker makes an appearance in the weekly league awards for the second time over a three matchweek span after scoring his third goal of the season against Crown Legacy FC on Monday night at Scudamore Field.

Locker's 76th minute goal proved to be the match winner in the 4-3 win against Crown Legacy, his first career match winning goal. Locker trails only Stefan Chirila and Kenji Mboma Dem for a team lead in goals.

The Orange and Blue are back in action on Friday, August 15, against Toronto FC II at York Lions Stadium in Toronto. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.