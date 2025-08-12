Portland Timbers Transfer Midfielder Santiago Moreno to Brazilian Side Fluminense FC

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have transferred midfielder Santiago Moreno to Fluminense FC of Brazil's Série A for an undisclosed fee, the club announced today. Moreno departs the club after four years with the Timbers.

"We appreciate Santiago's contributions during his time in Portland, and we wish him the best with his new opportunity," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy shared.

Moreno, 25, joined the Timbers on July 29, 2021, from Colombia's Categoría Primera A side América de Cali and made his MLS debut against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on August 29, 2021. In his four years with the Timbers, Moreno tallied 20 goals and 40 assists in 131 appearances (109 starts).

At the international level, Moreno has earned two caps for the Colombian National Team. He debuted for the senior squad in a friendly match against Paraguay on Nov. 19, 2022, and made his second appearance in a friendly match against the U.S. Men's National Team on January 28, 2023.

Transaction: Portland Timbers transfer midfielder Santiago Moreno to Fluminense FC of Brazil's Série A for an undisclosed fee.







