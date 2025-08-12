Providence Swedish, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation to Host Third Annual Free Community Health Fair for Renton School District Families on Thursday at Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse

August 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Providence Swedish, Sounders FC and the club's charitable partner RAVE Foundation are proud to host Community Assist: Renton School District Health Fair, the organizations' third annual free community health fair for Renton School District families.

The event is scheduled for August 14 from 3:30-9:00 p.m. PT at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse - the Rave Green's state-of-the-art training facility that opened last year in Renton. It offers middle and high school students within the Renton School District access to free sports physicals administered by Providence Swedish physicians, along with immunizations provided by community partner HealthPoint.

Sounders FC players Andrew Thomas (4:00-5:00 p.m. PT), Alex Roldan (5:00-6:00 p.m. PT) and Jon Bell (7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) will be at the event, giving those in attendance an opportunity to learn from professional athletes the importance of health and well-being.

MEDIA NOTE: This event is not open to the general public, but media may attend for coverage purposes, as b-roll and interview opportunities with a Providence Swedish sports medicine physician, Sounders FC players, event stakeholder representatives and participating families are available, with a majority of planned interview opportunities taking place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. PT. Please RSVP with Gisselle Pichardo of Sounders FC Communications [GisselleP@SoundersFC.com] for more information.

Providence and Sounders FC look to build upon the success of previous years, with the 2025 event expected to provide free services and care to over 300 students. Beyond healthcare, the event offers the chance to come out to the club's home, where students and their families can take part in a robust health fair, facility tours and family-friendly activities.

In support of Providence and Sounders FC's commitment to youth mental health, Providence Swedish providers will also be available at the event to help educate parents and guardians about the impact of sports and physical activity on mental wellness.

At the health fair portion of the event, adults and students can learn from groups that include:

HealthPoint - One of Providence's community partners, HealthPoint is a community-based, community-supported and community-governed network of nonprofit health centers that use evidence-based care and are dedicated to providing expert, high-quality care to all who need it, regardless of circumstances.

Providence's Work2BeWell - Work2BeWell is Providence's mental health and wellness program focused on providing mental health resources and education for teens, parents and educators with the goal to promote teen wellness across the country and work to normalize the conversation about mental health and reduce the stigma attached to it.

Hazel Health - In partnership with Providence, Hazel Health works with schools and families to provide physical and mental health services to fill gaps in student healthcare access. As part of the work being done by Providence and Sounders FC, Hazel Health provides free virtual mental health services to students in the Renton School District.

Providence Swedish Sports Medicine - Learn more about the sports medicine offerings at Providence Swedish care centers.

Renton School District Community Partners - Engage with a variety of community partners committed to supporting families in Washington State. These include Akin, Kent Family Services, Valley Cities, You Grow Girl, and Sound Behavioral Health.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.