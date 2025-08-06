FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $400,000 in GAM from Vancouver Whitecaps FC

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $100,000 in 2026 GAM, and a conditional $100,000 in 2026 GAM from Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the clubs announced today. In return, the Orange and Blue send Vancouver the Discovery Priority for Thomas Müller.

