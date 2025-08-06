Minnesota United Signs Forward Luke Hille to Short-Term Agreement

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 forward Luke Hille to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for Wednesday's Leagues Cup contest at home against Atlético de San Luis at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Forward Luke Hille, out of Cary, North Carolina, signed with MNUFC2 on a one-year contract through December 2025 after recently playing his senior season collegiately for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Hille has made 19 game appearances (15 starts) in all competitions (MLS NEXT Pro, MLS and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup). Hille currently leads MNUFC2 in goals scored, to-date, with nine tallies. He has also notably scored both the quickest-ever goal (2') and latest-ever goal (90'+7') in MNUFC2's club history during this season alone.

Hille earned his first Short-Term Agreement back in May, coming on as a substitute during the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 fixture against Louisville City FC. He was called-up on a second Short-Term Agreement for the friendly against Holstein Kiel in July, before making his MLS debut appearance as a substitute at St. Louis CITY SC on July 26 during his third Short-Term Agreement.

During his time with the Tar Heels in 2024, Hille featured in 18 matches (all starts), where he scored eight goals and provided one assist.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 forward Luke Hille to a Short-Term Agreement.

VITALS

Luke Hille

Pronunciation: hill-ee

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: 2/19/2003 (22 years old)

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 170

Birthplace: Cary, North Carolina

Hometown: Cary, North Carolina

Previous Club: University of North Carolina







