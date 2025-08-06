Minnesota United Signs Forward Luke Hille to Short-Term Agreement
August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 forward Luke Hille to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for Wednesday's Leagues Cup contest at home against Atlético de San Luis at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Forward Luke Hille, out of Cary, North Carolina, signed with MNUFC2 on a one-year contract through December 2025 after recently playing his senior season collegiately for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Hille has made 19 game appearances (15 starts) in all competitions (MLS NEXT Pro, MLS and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup). Hille currently leads MNUFC2 in goals scored, to-date, with nine tallies. He has also notably scored both the quickest-ever goal (2') and latest-ever goal (90'+7') in MNUFC2's club history during this season alone.
Hille earned his first Short-Term Agreement back in May, coming on as a substitute during the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 fixture against Louisville City FC. He was called-up on a second Short-Term Agreement for the friendly against Holstein Kiel in July, before making his MLS debut appearance as a substitute at St. Louis CITY SC on July 26 during his third Short-Term Agreement.
During his time with the Tar Heels in 2024, Hille featured in 18 matches (all starts), where he scored eight goals and provided one assist.
Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 forward Luke Hille to a Short-Term Agreement.
VITALS
Luke Hille
Pronunciation: hill-ee
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: 2/19/2003 (22 years old)
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 170
Birthplace: Cary, North Carolina
Hometown: Cary, North Carolina
Previous Club: University of North Carolina
Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025
- New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew Rescheduled - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew's Match at New York City FC Rescheduled for Wednesday, September 17 at Yankee Stadium - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Signs Global Football Icon Son Heung-Min - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Luke Hille to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Round out Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 with Matchup against Cruz Azul - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Close Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 against Chivas Guadalajara - FC Cincinnati
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs CF Monterrey: August 7, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Acquire $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for Discovery Priority for Forward Victor Olatunji - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Adds Sparta Prague FW Victor Olatunji as Third Transfer Acquisition this Window - Real Salt Lake
- Sounders FC Faces Club Tijuana Tonight to Conclude Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $400,000 in GAM from Vancouver Whitecaps FC - FC Cincinnati
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sign German Legend Thomas Müller - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Contract Extension for Defender Efraín Morales - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $100,000 in GAM from San Diego FC in Exchange for Corey Baird - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Austin FC - Philadelphia Union
- FC Dallas Transfers Defender Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL - FC Dallas
- Austin FC Agrees to Trade with Philadelphia - Austin FC
- Legends of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid to Face off at Chase Stadium on September 13 - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Signs Sal Mazzaferro to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- LAFC Defeats Tigres 2-1 to Round out Play in Leagues Cup Phase One - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Defeats Mazatlán F.C. 2-0, Earns First Leagues Cup Win at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Rally Back, Fall 1-2 to C.F. Pachuca in Final Leagues Cup Match - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Luke Hille to Short-Term Agreement
- Minnesota United FC vs. Atlético de San Luis Preview
- Minnesota Earns Point In Wild Leagues Cup Match Against Club AmÉrica
- Minnesota United FC at Club América Preview
- Minnesota United Grants Wish for MNUFC Fan Tommy Schweinitz