Atlanta United Wins 4-1 vs. Atlas FC
August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United defeated Atlas FC 4-1 Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jamal Thiaré, Alexey Miranchuk, Saba Lobjanidze and Cayman Togashi each found the back of the net to power the home side to a convincing victory. Despite the result, Atlanta was eliminated from Leagues Cup play. Nyk Sessock made his first start for the First Team while Sal Mazzaferro and Homegrown Cooper Sanchez also made their First Team debuts. Leo Afonso also made his first appearance for the club. In his second start for the First Team, Jayden Hibbert tied a franchise single-match record with nine saves.
Atlanta put Atlas under pressure early and defender Stian Gregersen earned a penalty during a set piece play in the sixth minute. Thiaré stepped to the spot and slotted it to the bottom right corner to hand Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.
In the 33rd minute, Miranchuk doubled the lead. The play began when he slipped a pass to Luke Brennan in the left channel where the Homegrown split a pair of defenders on his way into the box. Brennan quickly returned the ball to Miranchuk who followed his run and chipped it over the onrushing Camilo Vargas for a 2-0 lead.
Lobjanidze extended Atlanta's lead with a direct free kick goal in the 38th minute. After Atlas' Gaddi Aguirre was ruled for a handball just outside of the penalty area on the left side, Lobjanidze struck the dead ball and fired it into the upper left corner for his first goal of the season across all competitions.
Atlanta added a fourth in the 68th minute. After Will Reilly played a long through ball to Togashi down the left wing, Togashi recycled the ball to Bartosz Slisz in midfield and made a run into the box. Slisz quickly played the ball to the right side where Sessock delivered an early cross to the penalty spot. Togashi out-jumped his defender and tucked his header into the upper right corner for his first goal with Atlanta United. It also marked Sessock's first assist with the First Team.
Atlas pulled one goal back in the 83rd minute from a direct free kick. Diego Gonzalez took aim from an acute angle just outside the box on the right side and struck it toward the far post. After a slight deflection off Togashi, it drifted into the back of the net to set the score at 4-1.
Atlanta United (4-11-9, 21 points) returns to MLS Regular Season action Saturday, Aug. 9 when it travels to face CF Montréal at Stade Saputo (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 18-9 Atlas
Shots on target: 10-4 Atlas
Corner kicks: 4-1 Atlas
Fouls Committed: 15-13 Atlanta
xG: 2.1 - 1.2 Atlanta
Possession: 55-45 Atlas
Passing accuracy: 88-88
Scoring
ATL - Jamal Thiaré (Penalty) 8'
ATL - Alexey Mirachuk (Luke Brennan) 33'
ATL - Saba Lobjanidze 38'
ATL - Cayman Togashi (Nyk Sessock) 68'
ATS - Diego González 83'
Disciplinary
ATL - Luke Brennan Y 37'
ATS - Gaddi Aguirre Y 37'
ATS - Gustavo Ferrareis Y 37'
ATL - Ronald Hernández Y 51'
ATS - Uros Durdevic Y 51'
ATS - Eduardo Aguirre Y 51'
ATL - Brooks Lennon Y 59'
ATL - Jayden Hibbert Y 65'
ATL - Will Reilly Y 70'
Notes:
Jamal Thiaré scored his fourth goal across all competitions
Alexey Miranchuk scored his fifth goal across all competitions
Saba Lobjanidze scored his first goal of the season
Cayman Togashi scored his first goal with the First Team
Jayden Hibbert matched a franchise single-match record with nine saves
Luke Brennan recorded his first assist with the First Team
Nyk Sessock made his first start and recorded his first assist with the First Team
Sal Mazzaferro made his first appearance with the First Team
Homegrown Cooper Sanchez made his first appearance with the First Team
Leo Afonso made his club debut
Attendance: 22,342
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Jayden Hibbert
D: Brooks Lennon
D: Nyk Sessock
D: Stian Gregersen (Enea Mihaj - HT)
D: Ronald Hernández (Sal Mazzaferro - 69')
M: Will Reilly
M: Bartosz Slisz (C) (Cooper Sanchez - 85')
M: Alexey Miranchuk (Tristan Muyumba -HT)
F: Saba Lobjanidze (Leo Afonso - 76')
F: Luke Brennan
F: Jamal Thiaré (Cayman Togashi - 56')
Substitutes not used:
Brad Guzan
Josh Cohen
Miguel Almirón
Dominik Chong Qui
ATLAS FC STARTING LINEUP
GK: Camilo Vargas
D: Gaddi Aguirre (Diego González - HT)
D: Matheus Doria
D: Roberto Suarez
M: Gustavo Ferrareis
M: Aldo Rocha (C)
M: Sergio Hernández
M: Jorge Rodríguez (Adrián Mora - 29' - Jorge San Martín - 80')
F: Uros Durdevic
F: Eduardo Aguirre (Gustavo Del Prete - 79')
F: Arturo González (Mateo García - HT)
Substitutes not used:
César Ramos
Alonso Ramírez
José Lozano
Antonio Sánchez
Carlos Orrantia
Jesús Serrato
José Martín
OFFICIALS
Katia Itzel García Mendoza (referee), Sandra Elizabeth Ramírez Alemán (assistant), Karen Janett Díaz Medina (assistant), Karen Hernández Andrade (fourth)
Images from this story
|
Atlanta United celebrates a goal against Atlas FC
