New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew Rescheduled

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC







New York City FC's match against Columbus Crew on Saturday, August 9 has been rescheduled due to required field maintenance at Citi Field. The match has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 17 at Yankee Stadium. Additionally, the Club's match on Friday, September 19 against Charlotte FC has been moved back one day to Saturday, September 20 and will remain at Yankee Stadium.

Kickoff times for both the September 17 match vs. Columbus Crew and September 20 vs. Charlotte FC will be announced as soon as possible.

As part of the rescheduled matches, the match on Wednesday, September 17 against Columbus Crew will serve as the Club's annual Noche Latina match, presented by Goya. Additionally, our match on Saturday, September 20 will now be our Kids Day match, presented by MetroPlusHealth.

Ticket Information

All ticketholders for the originally scheduled match on Saturday, August 9 vs. Columbus Crew will receive a separate communication regarding their tickets and options available to them within 24 hours.

All tickets for the originally scheduled match on Friday, September 19 vs. Charlotte FC will now be eligible for entry to the rescheduled match on Saturday, September 20. Ticketholders for this match will additionally receive a communication in the coming days.

If you have any questions, please contact your ticket representative or New York City FC Fan Services at 855-77-NYCFC or fanservices@nycfc.com.







