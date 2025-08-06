Contract Extension for Defender Efraín Morales

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that it has signed defender Efraín Morales to a contract extension for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons. The extension, which will come into effect in 2026, will include an option year for 2029.

"We are very pleased to announce this new agreement," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology, Luca Saputo. "Efraín perfectly embodies the values that define CF Montréal's new project. His personality, as well as his qualities as a player, make him the perfect candidate to represent our Club. This new contract is a testament to our mutual trust and is in line with our desire to build a competitive team for the long term."

CF Montréal acquired the 21-year-old defender by way of trade with Atlanta United on July 23. He earned his first start in a Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One match against Club Deportivo Toluca on August 1, where he also scored his first goal in a Montréal uniform.

Morales is a product of the Atlanta United Academy, who signed his first professional contract on August 13, 2020. He began his professional career with Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship two days later. With Atlanta's reserve side, Morales accumulated 5,526 minutes played in 74 games, scoring three goals and adding one assist over three USL Championship seasons and three MLS NEXT Pro seasons.

Morales played his very first game for Atlanta United in a 3-0 victory over the Charlotte Independence in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup on May 7, 2024. Over two MLS seasons, Morales has played 648 minutes over nine games and picked up one assist. He also played in three U.S. Open Cup games.

Born in Decatur, Georgia, Morales represents Bolivia on the international stage. After representing Bolivia at the Conmebol U20 Championships in 2023, Morales received his first cap with the senior national team for a 2026 World Cup Qualifying match against Ecuador on November 15, 2024. He now holds six caps for the Bolivia national team.

Transaction: Defender Efraín Morales signs a contract extension for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons. The contract extension includes an option year for 2029.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.