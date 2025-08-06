Philadelphia Union Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Austin FC

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today they have received $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Austin FC. In return, Austin will receive an international roster slot from the Union.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union acquire $50,000 in 2026 GAM from Austin FC in exchange for an international roster slot.







