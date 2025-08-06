FC Dallas Transfers Defender Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has permanently transferred defender Marco Farfan to Club Tigres UANL of Liga MX. He becomes the second FC Dallas player to join the San Nicolás de los Garza-based club this season, following Homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera.

Farfan made 121 appearances for FC Dallas over three-and-a-half seasons, recording three goals and eight assists. He reached his 100th regular-season appearance with the club in a 4-2 win at Sporting Kansas City on June 14, 2025. At the time of his transfer, he was the fourth-longest tenured player on the roster.

"Dallas is a place that that I never expected to be but now, it will always be home," said Farfan. "It is a special place because of the people I've met, the fans of this club, and the people around here. The fans have made it home for me, so Dallas will always have a special place in my heart."

Before joining Dallas, Farfan spent the 2021 season with LAFC. He began his professional career with the Portland Timbers, signing as the club's first Homegrown player on Oct. 14, 2016. He was part of the Timbers squad that won the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida.

Farfan made his senior U.S. men's national team debut on Dec. 9, 2020, in a 6-0 win against El Salvador.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas permanently transfers defender Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL







Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.