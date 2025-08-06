FC Dallas Transfers Defender Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL
August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has permanently transferred defender Marco Farfan to Club Tigres UANL of Liga MX. He becomes the second FC Dallas player to join the San Nicolás de los Garza-based club this season, following Homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera.
Farfan made 121 appearances for FC Dallas over three-and-a-half seasons, recording three goals and eight assists. He reached his 100th regular-season appearance with the club in a 4-2 win at Sporting Kansas City on June 14, 2025. At the time of his transfer, he was the fourth-longest tenured player on the roster.
"Dallas is a place that that I never expected to be but now, it will always be home," said Farfan. "It is a special place because of the people I've met, the fans of this club, and the people around here. The fans have made it home for me, so Dallas will always have a special place in my heart."
Before joining Dallas, Farfan spent the 2021 season with LAFC. He began his professional career with the Portland Timbers, signing as the club's first Homegrown player on Oct. 14, 2016. He was part of the Timbers squad that won the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida.
Farfan made his senior U.S. men's national team debut on Dec. 9, 2020, in a 6-0 win against El Salvador.
TRANSACTION: FC Dallas permanently transfers defender Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL
Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025
- Contract Extension for Defender Efraín Morales - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $100,000 in GAM from San Diego FC in Exchange for Corey Baird - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Austin FC - Philadelphia Union
- FC Dallas Transfers Defender Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL - FC Dallas
- Austin FC Agrees to Trade with Philadelphia - Austin FC
- Legends of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid to Face off at Chase Stadium on September 13 - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Signs Sal Mazzaferro to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- LAFC Defeats Tigres 2-1 to Round out Play in Leagues Cup Phase One - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Defeats Mazatlán F.C. 2-0, Earns First Leagues Cup Win at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Rally Back, Fall 1-2 to C.F. Pachuca in Final Leagues Cup Match - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas Transfers Defender Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL
- FC Dallas Falls to New York City FC, 4-3
- FC Dallas Joins Texas Sports Teams Launching 'Texas Sport for Healing Fund' and National Auction to Support Hill Country Flood Relief
- FC Dallas Signs Forward Samuel Sarver
- FC Dallas Acquires Former FC Dallas Academy Midfielder Christian Cappis