Real Salt Lake Adds Sparta Prague FW Victor Olatunji as Third Transfer Acquisition this Window

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake has acquired 25-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Olatunji via permanent transfer from Sparta Prague (Czech 1.Liga) to Utah's Major League Soccer Club through June of the 2028 season, with RSL also have Club options for the remainder of 2028 and all of the 2029 MLS campaign. RSL acquired the Discovery Priority to sign Olatunji from D.C. United in exchange for $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Pending receipt of both the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from the Czech federation, as well as his P-1 work visa, Olatunji - considered a TAM Player for RSL's 2025 roster designation - will be eligible to appear for RSL in either Leagues Cup and/or MLS reg. season action.

Born in Sokoto, Nigeria on September 5, 1999, the 25-year old Victor Oluyemi Olatunji has scored 20 goals in his 93 games with Sparta Prague across all competitions in the last two calendar years from July, 2023, through last weekend. For six different clubs after turning professional as an 18-year-old in late 2017, Olatunji had scored 43 goals in 105 games while playing in Slovakia, Austria, Cyprus and the Czech Republic prior to his Sparta Prague move.

"I very much look forward to playing in Utah and in America," said Olatunji, who will wear Claret-and-Cobalt jersey No. 17. "I have seen and heard good things about Real Salt Lake, the whole setup, and this inspires me to be here today.

"I am excited to meet the fans, they are very important to every club and ours can now expect me to play my hardest, bring hard work and desire to the game, and I also hope to help my team with goals and assists and whatever is asked of me."

During his two years at Sparta Prague, Olatunji helped win two trophies - the league title in 2023/24 and that same season's Czech Cup - while scoring six goals in 14 UEFA Champions League matches (four in nine qualifying games, two in six proper tournament matches). Olatunji boasts several landmark goals for the Czech club, including the fourth goal in the 87th minute of a 4-1 comeback (5-4 aggregate) against Dinamo Zagreb in order to qualify for the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League. He also scored the second goal in 3-0 UEFA Champions League group stage win against Red Bull Salzburg on Sept. 18, 2024, also providing an assist on the third goal of the match, the third African player and the first-ever Nigerian to score and assist in his Champions League debut. Last November, Olatunji scored Prague's lone goal in a 1-2 defeat to Brest in UEFA Champions League.

"We are excited to welcome Victor to Utah, another move we've been working on for some time," said RSL's Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid, noting the current window's additions of Brazilian Rwan Cruz and USA U-20 forward Marcos Zambrano. "Victor's speed, strength and intelligence in the box should allow him to fit into our attack."

The 6-foot-4 striker becomes the third Nigerian-born player to call Utah his Major League Soccer home, joining current FW William Agada - who has scored three goals in 16 games since arriving via trade in April from Sporting Kansas City - and former midfielder Sunday "Sunny" Stephen, who played 64 games for RSL from the 2016-18 seasons. Current RSL Captain Emeka Eneli - who has played 91 games in three seasons since his rookie 2023 year - is also of Nigerian heritage.

Surging Real Salt Lake (9-11-4, 31 points, 8th West / 18th Shield; 0-0-2, 3 points, 11th MLS Leagues Cup) continues its very busy summer with Wednesday's 7:30p MT Leagues Cup match against visiting Liga MX side Queretaro at America First Field. On Utah soil against Mexican visitors, RSL now owns an all-time 5W-6L-5T mark, including two wins, one loss and a pair of 2-2 home draws last week, splitting the penalty-kick shootout tiebreaker results against continental power Club América (3-1 win) and visiting Atlético San Luis (1-4 loss).

Wednesday's Leagues Cup Phase One finale against Queretaro is available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass, with Neil Sika and Lloyd Sam (ENG) on the call, as are Ramses Sandoval and Oswaldo Sanchez (SPN). Iconic RSL voice David James and former MLS goalkeeper Jay Nolly will call the game for KSL Sports Radio (1160 AM / 97.5 FM), with Nelson Moran in his 21st season as RSL's Spanish radio home on both 102.3 KDUT FM / 106.3 FM KBMG.

RSL kicked off its third foray into the Leagues Cup tournament winners of five of its seven matches since the beginning of June, capturing 16 of a possible 21 points to vault itself from 13th to 8th in the MLS Western Conference table, moving above the playoff line for the first time in 2025 with 10 MLS reg. season games remaining. RSL resumes MLS action this Sunday, Aug. 10 at New York Red Bulls in Harrison, NJ.

Tickets and information for both competitions can be accessed at www.RSL.com/tickets.







