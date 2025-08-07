Real Salt Lake Concludes Phase One of 2025 Leagues Cup with 1-0 Victory over Querétaro; Ojeda Scores Fourth Goal in as Many Games

August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (1-0-2, 6 points, 6th Place MLS Leagues Cup; 9-11-4, 31 points, 8th West / 18th Shield MLS) closed out its 2025 Leagues Cup campaign with a gritty 1-0 victory over Liga MX side Querétaro FC (0-2-1, 2 points, Leagues Cup; 1-2-0, 3 points, 13th Apertura) at America First Field.

A first-half wonderstrike from Paraguayan midfielder Braian Ojeda - his fourth goal in as many games and his team-high third of the 2025 Leagues Cup tourney - proved to be the difference, as the Claret-and-Cobalt controlled possession and created numerous chances throughout the match. The result secured three points for RSL and capped off its five-game homestand - including its three-game Phase One - with a statement win in front of the home crowd.

Surging RSL now resumes its 2025 MLS reg. season campaign Sunday at New York Red Bulls unbeaten in nine of its last 10 games, winning six and drawing three since June 14, while rising from 13th to 8th place and moving above the playoff line in the MLS Western Conference.

For tonight's Leagues Cup group stage clash, Real Salt Lake Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni made five changes to the lineup that fell in penalties to Atlético de San Luis Saturday. On the back line, Philip Quinton stepped in at centerback alongside Brayan Vera, replacing veteran Justen Glad. On the left, Sam Junqua returned to the starting XI in place of Alex Katranis, making his seventh start in RSL's last nine matches. In central midfield, Emeka Eneli reclaimed his spot in the pivot, lining up next to Ojeda. The Paraguayan international entered the match in red-hot form, having scored four goals in his last four outings, after managing just two goals across his first 75 appearances for the Claret-and-Cobalt.

Between the posts, Captain and "Iron Man" Rafael Cabral continued his remarkable run, starting his 29th consecutive match of the season across all competitions. Cabral, who has played every minute of RSL's 2,610-minute campaign to date, also wore the armband for a 12th straight game, tonight securing his eighth clean sheet of the year across all three RSL competitions.

Up front, striker William Agada returned to the XI for the 13th time in the last 14 games, resuming his role as RSL's focal point in attack. FW Ari Piol shifted into the second striker role, replacing 18-year-old Zavier Gozo, while U.S. international and two-time MLS All-Star Diego Luna started wide left after a brief respite Saturday. Opposite him, Polish winger Dominik Marczuk occupied the right flank as RSL sought to come out with three points.

Real Salt Lake opened Wednesday night's showdown against Querétaro with attacking intent, setting the tone early through aggressive pressing and quick transitions sparked by midfielder Ojeda. The Claret-and-Cobalt earned a flurry of early corner kicks - five within the opening 15 minutes - as relentless pressure kept the visitors pinned deep in their own half. The breakthrough came in the 32nd minute, after a strong defensive sequence, left back Sam Junqua surged forward and played a sharp ball into the path of Ojeda. Positioned just outside the box, the Paraguayan took a touch and unleashed a curling right-footed strike that bent around goalkeeper Allison and nestled into the top-right corner - an unstoppable effort that gave RSL a deserved 1-0 lead. The goal marked Ojeda's fourth in as many matches, extending his remarkable scoring run and fueling Real Salt Lake's confidence heading into halftime. With momentum on their side and the home crowd behind them, the Claret-and-Cobalt closed the first half firmly in control of the match.

Real Salt Lake carried its composure and control into the second half, dominating possession and dictating the tempo as it searched for a second goal. Their sustained pressure led to multiple opportunities in the final third, keeping the Querétaro defense on high alert. In the 65th minute, newly signed Brazilian forward Rwan Cruz made his long-awaited debut. The 24-year-old immediately made an impact, using his intelligent movement both on and off the ball to stretch the backline and create space for his teammates. His sharp runs and ability to draw defenders helped spark several promising attacking sequences. Despite the flurry of chances, RSL was unable to convert a second goal. Still, the Claret-and-Cobalt saw out the match with discipline and resolve, securing a 1-0 victory and three points in Leagues Cup group stage play.

The Claret-and-Cobalt now resume its MLS regular season when it hits the road this Sunday, August 10, for a cross-conference clash against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. MT, with the match available to stream on Apple TV+ via MLS Season Pass.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY:

RSL: Braian Ojeda (Sam Junqua) 32' - After receiving a pass from left back Junqua near the edge of the box, Ojeda took a quick touch and curled a right-footed shot around goalkeeper Fernando Allison. The ball soared into the top-right corner, giving the Claret-and-Cobalt a well-earned 1-0 lead with an unstoppable strike.

NOTES FROM RSL 1: 0 QRO

With Wednesday night's result, Real Salt Lake has now scored first in 17 of its 29 matches across all competitions this year - including Concacaf Champions Cup, MLS regular season, and Leagues Cup play - continuing a trend of fast starts and early attacking intent.

When scoring first, RSL is now 9-4-4 / 32 points in the 2025 year across all competitions

The win over Querétaro also adds to RSL's long-standing history against Mexican opponents, improving the club's all-time home record to 6W-6L-5T on Utah soil against Liga MX sides since its 2005 inception.

Goalkeeper and captain Cabral recorded his eighth clean sheet of the 2025 campaign, anchoring the Claret-and-Cobalt backline with a poised performance to preserve the 1-0 result.

New Designated Player Rwan Cruz received his work visa early this morning, rendering him eligible for tonight's Leagues Cup match as well as Sunday's trip to face New York Red Bulls

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral ©; Bode Hidalgo, Philip Quinton, Brayan Vera, Sam Junqua (Alex Katranis, 65'); Braian Ojeda, Emeka Eneli (Pablo Ruiz, 65'); Dominik Marczuk (Zavier Gozo, 80''), Ari Piol, Diego Luna (Rwan Cruz, 65'); William Agada (Diogo Goncalves, 55')

Subs not used: Max Kerkvliet, Omar Maquez, Justen Glad, Kobi Henry, Tyler Wolff, Jesus Barea

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Querétaro FC (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Allison; Francisco Venegas © (Edson Partida, 60'), Oscar Manzanarez, Jesus Piñuelas (Omar Mendoza, 46'), Carlos Villanueva; Angel Zapata, Eduardo Armenta; Juan Robles, Lucas Rodriguez (Fernando Gonzalez, 68'), Jhojan Julio (Ali Avila, 68'); Jesus Hernandez (Alan Medina, 34')

Subs not used: Jose Hernandez, Kevin Escamilla, Jaime Gomez, Aldahir Perez, Rodrigo Bogarin, Carlos Valenzuela, Ruben Arellano

Head Coach: Benjamin Mora

Stats Summary: RSL / QRO

Shots: 10 / 6

Shots on Goal: 1 / 1

Saves: 1 / 0

Corner Kicks: 5 / 6

Fouls: 8 / 18

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

QRO: Francisco Venegas (Yellow Card - 41')

QRO: Juan Robles (Yellow Card - 44')

RSL: William Agada (Yellow Card - 45'+4)

QRO: Ali Ávila (Yellow Card - 89')

RSL: Pablo Ruiz (Yellow Card - 90'+4)







