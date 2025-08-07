Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC

August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution today acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money.

The Revolution resume their four-match homestand on Saturday, August 9 against D.C. United for the club's first-ever Alumni Night. The home contest at Gillette Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, available to watch on MLS Season Pass (Apple TV). Listen to the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Mas Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire a 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money on August 7, 2025.







